Weekly Horoscope: Sept 07-Sept 7, 2025

This week, from September 07 to September 13, 2025, promises a dynamic period across all zodiac signs. Our weekly horoscope unlocks the secrets of your career and love life. Here’s what the stars have in store for you regarding your finances, love life, and health.

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 19)

Your mind is open to new ideas, new ways of working, and new philosophies, whether you’re aware of it or not. You may consider learning a new skill or taking a course, either online or in person. This could lead to financial gains. If you have an ongoing project, you’ve likely figured it out and things are running smoothly, but be sure to pay attention to the details. In your personal life, it’s time to let go of any old resentments or grudges. Letting go will bring you a sense of freedom. Health-wise, things are progressing well, but try to be more mindful about letting go of bad habits.

Taurus (Apr 20–May 20)

You might get an unexpected break, opportunity, raise, or some good news that brings a breath of fresh air into your routine. Some investments could pay off, or you might simply feel more optimistic and enthusiastic than usual. Use this time to get things done and go after what you want—good luck is on your side. You may also get an opportunity to relocate, transfer to another company, or change industries. Weigh the pros and cons, and remember that an opportunity like this doesn’t come around often. In matters of the heart, you may receive a pleasant surprise. If you’re single, the person you’re attracted to may feel the same way. If you’re in a relationship, your partner might give you a gift or share some good news. Share the good vibes, as the more you give, the more you get.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

If things aren’t moving, it’s time to look inward and recalibrate. Ask yourself what you want for your career and why you haven’t achieved it yet. Take a step back to re-evaluate your progress and set clear professional goals for the next year, three years, or five years. Communication is highlighted this week, so be clear in what you’re trying to express. Misunderstandings could lead to costly errors or simply be time-consuming. A heart-to-heart conversation with a loved one can clear the air once you see things from their perspective. Singles might have to deal with someone’s hot-and-cold behavior. You may get an opportunity to increase your income through a side hustle or someone’s invitation. When it comes to your health, you’ll need more self-discipline.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

A small change in mindset can make a huge difference. You might be focused on what you don’t have or be worried about “losing it all.” Instead, shift your energy and focus on what you have already learned, achieved, and been blessed with. A sense of gratitude will not only bring more positive energy into your life, but it may also bring renewed optimism about the future. You’re an achiever, and you’ve earned your place with your talent and hard work. You’re surrounded by genuine allies, so figure out how to work better with family, colleagues, and partners to see greater gains, both materially and spiritually. Be prepared for unexpected expenses that might throw you off guard. Your health looks good as long as you maintain a positive attitude.

Leo (July 23–Aug 22)

Your patience will be tested this week. You might have to deal with difficult people at work or at home, so it would be wise to take a moment and not take things personally. At work, stay one step ahead. Finish any pending tasks, as things will get busier soon. At home, you may feel pulled in different directions. Family might be extra demanding, or you might find that chores have piled up. Don’t worry, everything will get done with focus and a calm state of mind. Missing money might be found, or you may discover you have more than you thought. Health matters seem manageable, and a new course of treatment appears to be working.

Virgo (Aug 23–Sept 22)

The week ahead is all about being mindful, especially of what you say and don’t say. Sometimes, silence is powerful. Choose your timing carefully before you respond. Changes at your workplace may require you to travel more or connect with international clients. Don’t take things too personally right now. Let some comments go and forgive those who hurt you unintentionally, especially if they are family or friends. If your marriage feels a little stale, you and your partner might decide to go out or host a party. Health-wise, be a little more careful about your eating and drinking habits. Investments may start to show desired results, and you may want to consult a professional about your personal finances.

Libra (Sept 23–Oct 22)

Be authentic and true to yourself. The more honest you are about your successes and failures, the more trust you will build. This week, you may be in and out of several meetings as someone needs your honest opinion. Remember, you’re allowed to walk away if something doesn’t feel right, even if everyone else stays. In your personal relationships, you may realize you don’t have to impress those who don’t see the real you. Letting go of what they think can be liberating. If you’re single, you might choose to reject the advances of someone you feel isn’t the right fit. Take your time. Money matters are going smoothly, and you may have a long-term dream you want to work toward. Be mindful of sudden sprains and injuries.

Scorpio (Oct 23–Nov 21)

Work smart this week. More effort doesn’t always lead to better results. Figure out when enough is enough, and know when to cut your losses and walk away. You may have to deal with some difficult coworkers or customers in the days ahead, and a calm and cool head will get you through any tricky situations. There may be minor arguments at home as a loved one gets emotional. Remember to keep your volume down and be more understanding of what they’re going through. A minor medical procedure may be necessary to get you back on track. Financially, you need to be more assertive and clear about what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov 22–Dec 21)

Someone may try to provoke you, so refuse to take the bait. Not every comment deserves a response—let silence be your weapon. Your heart may not be in your work as you see the environment becoming more toxic and critical, so you may start updating your resume or looking for new job opportunities. On the domestic front, you might spend your time fixing things and problem-solving. A sibling may need some guidance as they navigate a difficult phase in their life. Expenses may be higher than usual as you invest in a new skill or hobby. Your health remains manageable.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 19)

Don’t do something just because everyone else is. Do what you’re good at and what you love. If you’re self-employed, focus on what you’re passionate about, and the money will follow. Stop trying to please everyone. Take things one step at a time and keep going as long as it feels right to you. Workplace confusion can be sorted out by relying on your own judgment. Too many opinions may be causing unnecessary delays. In matters of the heart, you may choose to stop staying silent. A heart-to-heart discussion could clear things up but also reveal more about the other person. If someone isn’t returning your calls, give them space for now. Taking time for your own well-being and inner peace is more important as your days get busier. Your finances show gradual improvement.

Aquarius (Jan 20–Feb 18)

It’s time for some reflection on your vision, goals, and strategy. Your environment has changed, and it’s time to adapt to stay relevant. You might choose to start networking again or participate in an international conference. News from overseas brings relief and a sense of optimism. Financially, you may seek the help of an advisor to help you become debt-free. On a personal level, make an effort to stay in touch with those who matter. Too many distractions may have prevented you from building connections. If you’re single, you might benefit from stepping out of your comfort zone. A recurring minor ailment can no longer be ignored, and it’s time to seek medical advice for a full recovery.

Pisces (Feb 19–Mar 20)

Work on being a better listener this week. Things may be happening at work that you aren’t aware of because you haven’t been paying attention. A teammate might have a valuable suggestion that could change things for the better. Job seekers need to prepare more for upcoming interviews. Empathy and understanding will bring you and your loved ones closer. A parent may need you to be a little more responsible. Everything will feel lighter when you focus on self-care. Meditation can bring answers. If you were thinking about volunteering for a social cause, don’t delay. Re-evaluate your savings plan if you want to reach your financial goals sooner. Things will start to look better the minute you commit to improving yourself.