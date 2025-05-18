Weekly Horoscope:

As the celestial tapestry unfurls, woven with the threads of planets and stars, each zodiac sign steps into a week rich with possibilities and challenges. Our weekly horoscope unlocks the secrets of your career and love life. Renowned astrologers have charted the course for each zodiac sign, revealing hidden opportunities and potential pitfalls.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):

This week, prioritize physical activity for overall well-being, as Rahu influences your twelfth house. Be financially cautious due to Ketu in your sixth house; a past investment might yield returns, but avoid satisfying undue demands to prevent losses. You might encounter unusual behavior from a close one, causing discomfort and time wastage. However, you’ll effectively counter adversaries’ schemes, earning recognition at work for prior efforts. Focus on your goals instead of letting rivals distract you. Students will find it easier to overcome educational obstacles, experiencing mental and physical rejuvenation. Complement studies with physical activities to maximize this favorable period.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):

With Ketu in your fifth house, your spiritual inclinations will heighten this week, possibly leading to a religious trip with loved ones and the blessing of mental peace. Saturn in your eleventh house may bring unexpected financial gains, though they might be short-lived. Exercise extreme caution in risky ventures, especially illicit ones, to avoid monetary losses. Observe youngsters in the family carefully, as inappropriate behavior towards outsiders could cause embarrassment. Instead of punishment, try to guide them with understanding. A desired job transfer or positive change is possible due to planetary alignments, but cultivate good relationships with superiors. Students are likely to have a fortunate week, effortlessly achieving better academic results due to enhanced focus on learning.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):

Your health requires attention this week with Ketu in the fourth house; neglecting it could worsen any existing conditions. Seek timely medical advice while managing other responsibilities. Planetary positions suggest improved financial outcomes and potential new opportunities to increase wealth and social standing. Efforts to foster family harmony might not receive the expected support. It’s advisable to discuss any issues with an experienced person during this time. Saturn in your tenth house indicates potential reprimands from superiors for past work errors. Dedication to every task is crucial. Students might get opportunities to study abroad, but significant effort and consistent progress are necessary. Seeking guidance from others can be beneficial during this period.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):

With Saturn in your ninth house, luck might not be as readily available this week. Consider your words carefully to avoid minor conversations escalating into significant disagreements and causing unnecessary mental stress. Rahu’s presence in the ninth house also suggests that any workplace negligence could lead to financial losses. Avoid rushing tasks and ensure accuracy in all your activities. A negative home environment might lower your spirits. Be mindful of your actions to prevent further stress within the family. You’ll have a chance to speak with senior officers and understand their perspective, which can bring mental peace. However, choose your words wisely during these conversations. Many classmates might envy your achievements, potentially acting against you or inciting teachers. Maintain positive behavior towards everyone to protect your reputation and be aware of their schemes.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):

Saturn in your eighth house suggests that suppressing emotions might increase your sensitivity. Avoid such situations to protect your well-being. Financially, this week promises better than usual results, with potential opportunities to enhance your social status and wealth. While your troubles might feel significant, those around you may not fully grasp your pain. Avoid expecting too much understanding from others. Your focus might shift towards comforts and luxuries rather than work. Keep your mind solely on your objectives and avoid emotional distractions to prevent disarray. Students can anticipate positive developments in various aspects. If preparing for competitive exams, this is a favorable time due to supportive planetary influences, potentially leading to significant success.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):

Good health will enable you to enjoy all aspects of life, and many will focus on improving negative habits. With Rahu in your seventh house, effectively utilizing your creative abilities will be advantageous, boosting your financial situation in the long run. If academic or professional commitments have kept you from family, this week offers relief. You’ll be able to bridge differences and establish peace and harmony through your communication. You’ll also be shielded from misunderstandings. Expect to see the rewards of your past efforts at work with less current exertion, leading to improved circumstances. Excessive studying might cause mental stress and restlessness. Engage in regular physical activities to safeguard against mental health issues.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):

The outcome of a pending court case might cause restlessness, potentially disrupting the home and family environment. Focus on land, real estate, or cultural pursuits this week, as a highly favorable period for investment in these areas is indicated. Don’t miss these opportunities. Family life will be filled with joy and happiness, as relatives strive to please you, and you’ll reciprocate by trying to create a more positive atmosphere at home. Saturn in your sixth house will foster affection and a cheerful atmosphere at work. With colleagues’ support, you’ll complete significant tasks, allowing you to leave work early and enjoy quality time with family. Students interested in foreign education might have a unique excursion opportunity this week. Persist in your efforts for success in this direction.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):

With Saturn in your fifth house, your health is of prime importance. While no major issues are foreseen, incorporate yoga and exercise into your routine for maintenance. Adhere strictly to your budget this week to avoid a financial crisis. Develop a comprehensive financial plan with your partner and family, and spend accordingly. Your parents might be displeased if you overspend on comforts or stay out late. Avoid actions that could lead to their reprimand, as it will negatively affect your mood and create family unease. Workplace disagreements might escalate, harming your image and professional life. Students’ career graphs will rise, but success might inflate your ego. Avoid self-superstition and any mistakes arising from excessive pride.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):

Rahu in your tenth house might make your parents’ declining health a primary concern. Engage in calming activities to maintain inner peace during this time. This period could present opportunities for future salary increases. Despite potential unexpected household expenses, your current financial situation will remain stable. To strengthen your finances, focus on saving by reducing non-essential spending. Close friends might not fully appreciate your comments or ideas, making you feel overlooked in group activities and potentially causing mental stress. To improve your professional standing, introduce modern and novel elements into your work, keeping up with technology and social media. Mid-week might bring excellent news for students considering studying abroad, but focus on your goals is essential.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):

With Saturn in your third house, your physical health will be strong this week. Minor issues might arise, but no serious illnesses are expected, and your overall health will be much improved. Exercise control over your spending, especially when considering property. Avoid excessive expenditure to prevent future financial difficulties. You’ll actively participate in social services and plan a pilgrimage with family, allowing for self-reflection. A hectic work pace might lead to irritability. Ketu in your ninth house could cause disagreements with colleagues. However, you’ll quickly acknowledge any mistakes and resolve issues. Opportunities to enroll in a distant prestigious college appear favorable. Many students will need teachers’ guidance. Avoid shortcuts at all costs, as they could have lasting negative consequences.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):

If you experienced health issues while Saturn was in your second house, this week should bring improvement. However, potential travel for a specific reason might cause exhaustion and stress. It’s best to avoid unnecessary travel and prioritize rest. A surge in creative thinking will help you discover new income-generating opportunities and increase profits. Carefully review all documents before signing. Staying out late or overspending on comforts might upset your parents. Be mindful of their feelings to avoid reprimands, which could negatively impact your mood and create family tension. With favorable planetary alignments, business professionals can expect excellent outcomes and potential earnings from various sectors. Financial losses related to education this week could have a negative impact. Don’t succumb to setbacks; learn from them and forge your own path.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Number: 11

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):

Saturn in your first house indicates a potential significant increase in family or household treatment expenses this week. This might lead to mental stress and restlessness, especially if facing financial constraints. Maintain composure to avoid compounding health issues and expenses for yourself. You’ll feel energized, and unexpected profits are possible. If this occurs, dedicate a portion to social activities. Younger individuals working on school or college projects will need assistance from experienced family members or siblings. Make time to discuss your projects with them. Due to favorable planetary positions, some might achieve a desired job transfer or positive career change. Cultivate good relationships with superiors from the start. This period is particularly favorable for students pursuing higher education, offering comprehension and the ability to make significant future decisions.