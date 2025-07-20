Weekly Horoscope: July 20-26, 2025

This week, from July 20 to July 26, 2025, promises a dynamic period across all zodiac signs. Our weekly horoscope unlocks the secrets of your career and love life. Here’s what the stars have in store for you regarding your finances, love life, and health.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This week, ignore the noise and stay focused on your path, Aries. People with less going on often tend to be the most judgmental, so let their criticism roll off your back. You’ll be spending long hours with your team, so it’s wise to resolve any past differences for a more harmonious work environment. Keep an eye out for a potential job offer or transfer in the coming weeks. Family matters should remain manageable if everyone respects each other’s space. Your siblings might need a little more understanding from you regarding their current challenges. Watch out for dental issues. On the financial front, expect your savings to grow, paving the way for long-term investment planning.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Don’t dwell on past choices, Taurus. Focus on what you can control and detach from what you can’t. The workplace might see some infighting or even a scandal, so stay organized and concentrate on finishing your tasks, as more work is headed your way. In relationships, an unresolved issue may create distance. While talking is the only way forward, you might not be ready to forgive or forget just yet. Be less impulsive and more practical with your finances, and consider seeking advice from a seasoned professional for investments. Good news for your health – it seems to be finally getting back on track.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

This week, unleash your full potential, Gemini! Don’t underestimate yourself or hold back. You’re on the path to success and rewards, leaving no room for self-doubt. Teamwork is highlighted, and the more you collaborate and share credit, the better your outcomes will be. In personal matters, breathe a sigh of relief as you get the break you deserve, and toxic connections will be severed for good. Your children will require more of your attention now. Your health is on the right track, just avoid unnecessary spending.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s time to detach and disconnect, Cancer. If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, take a much-needed break. Switch off your phone and recalibrate. You might receive surprising news via a sudden call or message. On the personal front, feel free to decline invitations if you need to. Your body craves complete rest and relaxation, so consider alternative therapies for long-term relief. Don’t fret too much about expenses; if you’ve spent a lot lately, you’ll make up for it. Meditation will soothe your soul.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Maintain detachment and neutrality, Leo. Others are responsible for their words and actions, and you can’t let them affect you. Expect minor delays for now, so patience is key to navigating this temporary phase. At home, someone’s constant bickering might make you want to escape – just hold on, this too shall pass. Financially, anticipate some pleasant surprises in the coming weeks. Self-employed Leos can expect to boost their income through innovative ideas. A long-standing ailment is finally showing signs of recovery; trust the medical advice you’ve been given.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’ll be quite active this week, Virgo! Expect sudden, short trips for work or travel, often without much notice. Issues with a product or service will gradually be resolved, and you might find yourself trusting someone you previously disliked. Peace reigns on the home front, as you and your partner reach a compromise or prioritize everyone’s well-being. Singles might face pressure to marry or receive interesting proposals. Income from international sources is possible, or you might even land that overseas job you’ve been eyeing. Remember to take frequent breaks to prevent burnout and insomnia.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Time for a reality check, Libra. Is everything truly as rosy as it appears? You might find promises unkept or discover a job is more complex than initially imagined. For now, stick to the facts and the tried-and-true methods. Discussions with experienced professionals will provide the answers you seek. In matters of the heart, someone you’ve been dating may reveal their true intentions. You might also realize a family member will do what they want regardless of your advice; it’s better to release control and focus on your own path. Organize your savings and investments more effectively. Your health looks good.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Whatever challenges you’ve faced or are currently facing, know that you will overcome them and emerge victorious, Scorpio. You have the strength and courage to persevere, so don’t back down. Work situations can turn around for the better instantly, or an enemy could become a friend. Be prepared for sudden developments and new insights. Good news regarding your children and younger siblings should lift your spirits. A family celebration or a short vacation might be on the horizon. Be more assertive in financial matters. If you were planning a large purchase, do it soon before prices rise. Minor surgical procedures or treatment might be needed for a chronic condition.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Expect busy days ahead, Sagittarius, as you manage resources, make practical decisions, understand your customers better, and flit from meeting to meeting. Staying calm and organized will help you accomplish a lot, and you might be given greater responsibilities at work. Don’t relax yet; your team is watching and drawing inspiration from your actions. At home, you’ll be busy nurturing and caring for your loved ones. A chance reunion with a former love or classmate could happen. If there’s been tension with a friend or family member, adopt a softer, more compassionate approach to resolve matters. Financially, a period of gain begins. Your health looks stable.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You might find yourself more sensitive than usual this week, Capricorn, reacting to small triggers like callous words, something on TV, allergies, or even certain environments. An innocent conversation could escalate into a debate or misunderstanding. Before you react, ground yourself and understand that your own energies are shifting, preparing you for the next stage of growth. Prioritize self-care and consider a complete cleanse and detox. Singles might feel it’s time to settle down, while married Capricorns might contemplate expanding their family or buying a larger home.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

If you’re feeling tested, frustrated, or simply tired, Aquarius, remember this is a sign not to give up. Dig deeper and believe you are braver than you think. Hang in there. Problems with coworkers require you to be less emotional and more practical in your approach. A project requiring significant rework might be tiresome but will be rewarding in the end. In your personal life, you’ll prioritize peace, choosing much-needed quiet time for your soul. Avoid reacting to provocations. Spending time outdoors or getting a long massage will help you stay cool. Your financial matters aren’t as worrisome as your mind makes them out to be.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

This week is all about communication, Pisces – how you speak, how you write, and most importantly, how you listen. Watch your tone and refrain from retaliating if someone is rude to you. Double-check messages, documents, or presentations for errors, and be very mindful when taking instructions. Your love life perks up as you could meet a sparkling stranger who brings a burst of fresh energy. Travel will open your mind and refresh your spirit. Dues owed to you will be repaid. Your health is generally good, just pay attention to the signals your body gives you.