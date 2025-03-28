Today, millions of women have UTIs without even realizing it. Some experience symptoms, while others may not notice any signs. Regular check-ups are important because, if left untreated, a UTI can become serious and even life-threatening.

UTIs occur when germs enter the bladder through the urethra. Women are more susceptible to them due to their shorter urethra. Sexual activity, pregnancy, kidney stones, a weakened immune system, dehydration, and poor hygiene increase the risk.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Conditions like diabetes or HIV can weaken the body’s defenses, increasing the likelihood of UTIs. Not drinking enough water can also make UTIs more likely.

UTI symptoms include pain in the side, abdomen, or lower back, pressure in the pelvis, foul-smelling or cloudy urine, urinary incontinence, frequent urination, sudden urges to urinate, pain while urinating, and blood in the urine.

If anyone has these symptoms, it’s important to see a doctor right away to prevent complications. Doctors can provide the proper treatment, including antibiotics and dietary advice.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

You can prevent this serious condition by drinking plenty of water and limiting coffee and soft drinks. Women with UTIs should avoid alcohol, as it can worsen the infection.

Good hygiene is also essential. Wash your private parts after urinating, change underwear regularly, and avoid tight clothing that traps moisture and promotes bacterial growth. Don’t hold in urine for too long, and try to avoid unclean public toilets.