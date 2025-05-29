If you enjoy tasty and local street food, Guwahati is a great place to try. The city by the Brahmaputra River has many traditional Assamese dishes and popular snacks from India. You can find delicious treats like spicy chaats and grilled meat all around the city.

Here are some of the best places in Guwahati where you can indulge in delicious street food:

Paltan Bazar

A busy spot for both locals and visitors, Paltan Bazar is a great place to start trying street food. You’ll find traditional Assamese rice cakes called pitha, spicy samosas, and filling thalis. Whether you want a quick snack or local dishes, this place won’t let you down.

Dighalipukhuri

Near the historic lake in the city center, Dighalipukhuri is a peaceful place to enjoy light snacks. In the evening, food stalls offer momos, rolls, sweet corn, and hot tea, perfect for a relaxing walk or a family outing.

Fancy Bazar

Known as the “Chandni Chowk of Guwahati,” Fancy Bazar is a busy market full of food stalls. Don’t miss the crunchy puchkas (pani puri), rolls, and biryani. The lively atmosphere makes eating here fun.

Pan Bazaar

Close to the Brahmaputra river, Pan Bazaar is famous for local street food. Try a spicy egg roll or hot momos while you explore the area.

Chandmari Market

Popular with students and young workers, Chandmari Market offers tasty pani puri, tangy chaats, stuffed parathas, and grilled kebabs with mint chutney.

Khao Galli

Meaning “Food Lane,” Khao Galli offers a mix of Indian, Tibetan, and Korean street food. From momos and chowmein to spicy chicken skewers, there is something for everyone.

Reboti Chat House

A local favorite, Reboti is famous for its chowmein, especially the “Reboti Special” with egg and chicken. The strong flavors and big portions keep people coming back.

Lokhra Area

If you visit in winter, try the smoky grilled meat skewers in Lokhra. Cooked over open flames, these snacks are perfect for cold evenings.

Ganeshguri Market

Ganeshguri mixes street food with traditional Assamese dishes. Try the Pani Pitha, a sweet rice dumpling filled with coconut and jiggery, perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth. You’ll also find spicy momos, crispy samosas, chowmein, and local thalis, making it a great place to enjoy a variety of flavors.

Uzan Bazar Ghat Area

For early birds, Uzan Bazar Ghat offers Jolpan, a traditional Assamese breakfast with flattened rice, curd, jaggery, and snacks. In the evening, the area comes alive with more street food stalls, making it a great spot to enjoy local flavors by the riverside.

Why Guwahati’s Street Food Is Special

Guwahati’s street food is more than just a meal, it reflects the city’s culture and history. Most dishes use local ingredients and traditional cooking methods, showcasing Assam’s diverse communities. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, Guwahati’s streets offer tasty and memorable food experiences.