As temperatures rise across the country, health and lifestyle experts are urging people to adapt their daily routines to stay safe and comfortable during the sweltering summer months. From skincare to diet, and from hydration to sleep, every small adjustment can make a big difference.



“Maintaining hydration when it’s hot helps to regulate body temperature, supports organ function and improves overall well?being,” says Dr. Reni Thankachen, a physician quoted in multiple health publications.

As heatwaves become more frequent, experts across health, fitness, and nutrition are offering essential tips to help people adapt. Here are 10 expert-backed tips to stay safe, cool, and energized this summer.



1.Hydrate the Smart Way

While water is key, doctors recommend including natural fluids like coconut water, lemon water, and homemade electrolyte drinks to replenish lost salts. Avoid sugar-loaded soft drinks and caffeinated beverages.

2. Use Effective Sunscreen

Dermatologists advise using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, especially before stepping out in the sun.

“Reapply every two hours and immediately after sweating or swimming,” says Dr. Rashmi Shetty, a Mumbai-based dermatologist.

3. Avoid Peak Heat Hours

Heat exposure is most intense between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Health professionals suggest scheduling outdoor tasks during early mornings or late evenings to reduce the risk of heatstroke and sunburn.

4. Dress in Breathable Fabrics

Light-colored, loose-fitting clothes made of cotton or linen allow the skin to breathe. These materials help prevent heat rashes and sweat accumulation, which can lead to infections.

5. Eat Light, Seasonal Foods

Nutritionists recommend a high-water-content diet, rich in fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and muskmelon. Cut back on oily, spicy foods that can cause indigestion and raise body heat.

6. Exercise Wisely

Fitness experts advise avoiding strenuous workouts during the day.

“Switch to early morning walks, indoor workouts, or yoga,” says personal trainer Rohan Gupta. “Stay hydrated and listen to your body.”

7. Improve Sleep Conditions

Hot weather can disrupt sleep cycles. Use blackout curtains, keep rooms well-ventilated or air-conditioned, and avoid screen time before bed to promote restful sleep.

8. Protect Eyes and Feet

UV rays affect the eyes too.

“Wear UV-protective sunglasses to prevent long-term damage,” says Dr. Sneha Patil, an ophthalmologist.

Doctors also advise against walking barefoot on hot surfaces to avoid blisters and infections.

9. Adjust Your Skincare Routine

Opt for gel-based moisturizers and lighter sunscreens to reduce clogging and sweat-induced breakouts. Cleanse the face twice daily to remove dirt and excess oil.

10. Know the Warning Signs of Heat Illness

Dizziness, nausea, and fatigue can be early signs of heat exhaustion.

“At the first sign of discomfort, rest in a shaded area, sip cool water, and use a damp cloth to cool down,” says Dr. Thankachen.



As heatwaves become more intense each year, summer self-care is no longer optional, it’s essential. Following simple, expert-backed steps can go a long way in protecting your health and enjoying the season safely.