Surprising health benefits of applying kajal daily

Kajal, also called kohl, has been used in Indian homes for generations not just to make the eyes look beautiful but also for its surprising health benefits, making it a popular part of daily beauty and wellness routines even today.

Gives a Cooling Effect

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Kajal made from natural things like ghee, almond oil, camphor, and castor oil can make your eyes feel cool and fresh. It helps relax tired eyes and can reduce dryness or irritation, especially if you live in a dusty or hot area.

Protects Eyes from Infections

Natural kajal may have antibacterial powers that help protect your eyes from dirt, dust, and germs. This can lower the chance of getting an eye infection. But it’s very important to use clean, chemical-free kajal to keep your eyes safe.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Used for Babies’ Eyes (Traditionally)

In many families, kajal is also applied to babies’ eyes. People believe it helps improve their eyesight and keeps them safe from the “evil eye.” Even though doctors today have different views, some still follow this custom using homemade kajal made from safe ingredients.

Makes Eyes Look Better

Kajal also makes your eyes look bigger and more attractive. It adds a bold, sharp look and can make you appear more awake and ready even without other makeup. Just one swipe can make a big difference in your look.

How to Use Kajal Safely

To enjoy the good effects of kajal, always use a natural or homemade version. Make sure it doesn’t have any harmful chemicals. Also, remember to remove it before sleeping to keep your eyes healthy.

So, whether you wear kajal for tradition or beauty, it does more than just make your eyes stand out it’s also good for your eye health when used properly.