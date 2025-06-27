It’s the end of the month, your salary is still a few days away, and your wallet, or bank balance, is lighter than usual. Many people go through this month-end struggle, especially when unexpected expenses come up or earlier spending goes a little overboard.

While it can feel stressful, it’s absolutely possible to get through the last few days with some simple planning and smart choices.

Here are some easy and effective ways to manage when money runs low toward the end of the month:

1. Stick to the Basics

Focus only on what you really need to get by, things like groceries, transport, and any urgent bills. Hold off on spending on things that aren’t immediately necessary. This helps you stay on track and avoid running out of money before payday.

2. Cook Simple, Comforting Meals at Home

Take a break from food delivery or eating out. Home-cooked meals are cheaper, and you can make something filling and tasty with just a few ingredients. Dishes like dal-chawal, poha, or even a simple sandwich can go a long way without burning a hole in your pocket.

3. Use Up What’s Already in Your Home

Check your kitchen shelves, fridge, and storage before heading to the store. You might find food items or household supplies you’ve forgotten about. Making the most of what you already have helps stretch your budget and reduce waste.

4. Choose Cheaper Ways to Get Around

If you usually take cabs or drive, consider walking, cycling, or using public transport for a few days. You’ll save money, and it can also be a healthy change. Even combining trips or carpooling with a friend can help reduce travel costs.

5. Say No to Quick Loans and Credit Cards

It might be tempting to use credit cards or loan apps when money is tight, but they often come with high interest or hidden fees. Relying on them can lead to even more stress later. If you need urgent help, it’s better to borrow a small amount from someone you trust and repay it once your salary arrives.

6. Skip Impulse Buys

Now’s not the time to give in to online sales or shopping apps. Pause before you buy anything and ask yourself if it can wait. You’ll often find that many of those “must-haves” aren’t so urgent after all.

7. Enjoy Free and Simple Ways to Relax

There are lots of ways to unwind that don’t cost anything. Watch a movie online, listen to music, take a walk, read a book, or catch up with a friend. These small, simple activities can help you feel better without spending a rupee.

8. Look for Hidden Savings and Rewards

Take a few minutes to check your digital wallets, shopping apps, and bank accounts for unused cashback, coupons, or loyalty points. You might be able to get discounts on essentials like groceries or mobile recharges.

9. Reach Out When You Need a Hand

If you’re really struggling, don’t hesitate to talk to someone close to you. A friend or family member might be able to help, and just talking about it can ease the pressure. Everyone goes through tough financial moments, there’s no shame in asking for support.

10. Plan Ahead to Make Next Month Easier

Once you get paid, try setting aside a small amount for the next month-end. Even ?500–?1000 can help cover essentials when money is tight. Keeping a simple record of your spending—either in an app or notebook, can help you avoid the same situation next time.

All in all, month-end money problems can be stressful, but also offer a chance to develop better spending habits. Small changes like cooking at home, delaying non-essential purchases, and using existing resources can create a feeling of control and ease. This phase is temporary, and with smart choices, you’ll get through it smoothly.