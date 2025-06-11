NE girlies, summer heat doesn’t have to melt your glam. With Northeast’s heat rising up to 38 degree Celsius, you’ve to be cautious of what you’re putting on your skin. Whether you’re heading to work or going out on a date, here are fool-proof tips to keep your makeup cool, fresh, and flawless even when the mercury rises in the scorching heat of June.

Start with a Matte Primer

Apply primers which give you a matte-finish, the silicone-based ones. These act like a barrier between your skin and sweat, locking in makeup and controlling shine throughout the day. Get Swiss Beauty’s Matte Primer for Rs 1 on Purplle.com for today.

Choose Lightweight Products

Go for lightweight, breathable formulas with “long-wear” or “water-resistant” labels. Opt for liquid foundations over cream-based ones to prevent cakiness and melting. Grab Elle 18’s Lasting Glow Foundation for just Rs 84 on Myntra.

Use Setting Powder

Translucent setting powder is your best friend in summer. Dust lightly over oily zones: forehead, nose, and chin to mattify and seal your look. MUA Professional offers a Mattifying Translucent look and Tira brings it to you at just Rs 119.

Use Cream Blush

Cream blushes melt into your skin and stay put longer than powder formulas. Dab lightly with fingers and blend for a natural, summer-kissed glow. You can get the best of Blue Heaven’s Cream Blush Compact Powder for just Rs 97 on Nykaa.

Waterproof Everything: Eyes, Brows, Lips

Waterproof mascara, smudge-proof liners, and transfer-proof lipsticks are essential. They survive sweat, humidity, and even sur prise rain showers. Insight Cosmetics bring you everything within 500, go check out before it gets out of stock.

Blotting Sheets > Compact Reapplication

Instead of layering more powder, use blotting paper to absorb oil without disturbing makeup. They refresh your look without clogging pores. Get GUBB’s Blotting Paper at Rs 155 on Firstcry.com

Ice Cubes = Pre-Makeup Secret Weapon

Rubbing an ice cube wrapped in cloth before applying makeup tightens pores and reduces sweat. A cool trick for a smoother, long-lasting base. We don’t require a link for this, do we?

Makeup Fixing Spray: The Final Mist Magic

Lock your entire look with a setting spray. It forms an invisible net that holds everything together, reducing chances of meltdown and fading. Purplle and its extravagant offers bring you AYA Ultra HD Makeup Spray at just Rs. 97. Grab it soon.

You’ve always been the diva for younger women to idealize. Don’t let heat take it away off you. A little strategy goes a long way in summer beauty. With these heat-proof hacks, you can confidently step out and shine; no sweat, no smudge, just stunning.