Mosquito season has arrived, bringing discomfort and frustration to many as the pesky insects make their unwelcome return. Mosquito bites are more than just itchy, they can ruin outdoor fun and even carry diseases.

But the good news is, there are many easy and effective ways to protect yourself and your family from these pesky insects. From natural remedies to smart habits, here’s your go-to guide for staying bite-free.

What to Wear: When you’re outside, especially in the early morning or evening when lots of mosquitoes are around, wear shirts with long sleeves, long pants, socks, and shoes. This covers your skin so they can’t bite you.

Seal Your Home: Make sure to keep your doors and windows closed. You can also put screens (like thin mesh) on your windows and doors to let fresh air in but keep the mosquitoes out. If you see any holes in the screens, fix them.

Get Rid of Still Water: Mosquitoes lay their eggs in water that isn’t moving. So, regularly empty things like buckets, flower pots, and anything else that can hold water. Also, make sure your drains aren’t blocked.

Use Natural Bug Sprays: There are natural oils from plants like citronella, lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, and neem that mosquitoes don’t like. You can mix these oils with something like lotion and put it on your skin, or you can use a special machine to spread the smell in the air.

Avoid Strong Smells: Mosquitoes are attracted to strong smells. So, when you’re going outside, don’t use lotions, perfumes, or body sprays that have a strong scent.

Use Yellow Lights Outside: If you have outdoor lights, try using yellow or LED bulbs instead of regular white ones. Mosquitoes aren’t as attracted to these kinds of lights.

Keep Your Yard Tidy: Mosquitoes like to hang out in tall grass and shady spots. Keep your grass cut short and trim your bushes to give them fewer places to hide.

Grow Plants That Repel Mosquitoes: Some plants have a natural smell that mosquitoes don’t like. Try growing things like citronella, basil, mint, marigold, or lemongrass around your home.

Spray Your Clothes: There’s a special bug spray called permethrin that you can put on your clothes. It helps to keep mosquitoes away and can even kill them if they land on your clothes. You can also buy clothes that already have this spray on them.

