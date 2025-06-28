Are you looking to step into the rhythm? Guwahati boasts vibrant dance studios offering everything from Bollywood beats to contemporary grace. Whether you’re a beginner or aiming for the stage, these seven schools are your gateway to movement, joy, and confidence.

RHYTHMIX International Dance Studio, Sree Nagar

It is located at DD Complex on RG Baruah Road. RHYTHMIX offers a dazzling spectrum of classes, including Contemporary, Hip-Hop, Salsa, Zumba, Kathak, and more. It’s been praised for its festive atmosphere, friendly instructors, and classes for all ages and levels since 2009.

Trinant Dance Academy, AT Road

This well-established academy is located near Hotel Vishwaratna and teaches Ballet, Kathak, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Contemporary, and Bharatnatyam. With internationally certified teachers and a focus on professional development, Trinant is a top pick for serious learners.

Urban Beats Performing Arts – Dance School, Rajgarh

It is set in Sarania Hills, Urban Beats offers a lively mix of Contemporary, Jazz, Bollywood, Hip-Hop, and Zumba. Their focus on fitness and artistry, paired with dance school programs, a gymnastics center, and a community-driven choreography style, makes it ideal for dancers seeking both discipline and joy.

Creative Dance & Fitness Studio, Kala Pahar

It is situated behind Bakshish Plaza in Binowa Nagar, Creative Dance & Fitness Studio brings together upbeat choreographies and fitness routines. With a warm, close?knit vibe and routines that blend dance and wellness, it’s perfect for those craving fun yet effective movement.

Rising Star Dance Academy, Six Mile

It is located near GNRC Hospital opposite Om Shree Guest House, Rising Star offers classes in Bollywood, Contemporary, Hip?Hop, Jazz, Popping, and Zumba.

Rising Star Dance Academy is known for its supportive teachers and inclusive environment, and it suits both dance newcomers and aspiring performers.

Nrityakala Dance Academy, Lal Ganesh

This academy pairs classical Sattriya and Bharatnatyam with fitness and theatrical performances. Nrityakala Dance Academy is ideal for students seeking traditional Indian roots paired with stage expression and holistic grace.

DILIP Dance Academy – DDA, VIP Road

Last but never least, DILIP Dance Academy, founded by Dilip Mahato on April 29, 2007, is one of Guwahati’s most acclaimed dance institutions. Known for its high-energy training and versatile choreography, the academy offers Western, contemporary, acrobatics, aerial dance, and classical workshops.

A true local gem, DDA has earned national recognition with appearances and accolades on major shows like Super Dancer (Sony TV), Dance India Dance (ZeeTV), Dance Deewane Junior (Colors), India’s Dancing Superstar (Star Plus), and Dance Plus (Star Plus).

Why do these dance schools shine?

Diverse Styles – From Kathak to Zumba, each academy offers a spectrum of genres.

Skilled Instructors – Most boast certified, experienced trainers who bring out your best.

Community Energy – Expect enthusiastic environments, group performances, and stage-ready coaching.

Accessible Locations – Spread across Guwahati, these schools are within easy reach of city neighborhoods.

How to get started?

Decide on a dance style: Bollywood fun, classical poise, or fitness-centric Zumba.

Visit a trial class to gauge the vibe and instructor fit.

Ask about schedules, fees, and performance opportunities before committing.

Guwahati’s dance scene is alive with opportunity. Whether you’re stepping onto the dance floor for the first time, rekindling an old passion, or honing professional skills, these seven dance schools offer the right beat. Embrace the music, move with heart, and start your dance journey in Assam’s vibrant cultural capital.