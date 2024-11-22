Spiral potato has become a popular street food item in the food joint area of Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati.

Be it kids, youth or elderly, people of all age group enjoy this deep fried potato dish with delight.

These crispy potatoes which are arranged like a long spiral on a skewer are often topped with various seasonings like sauces, mayonnaise, and pepper.

It is nowadays, a common sight, at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati to see people in hordes enjoying these special spiral potato dishes whose price starts from Rs. 40 and goes up to Rs. 100.

Besides being pocket friendly, fried potatoes are guilty pleasures and people like to crunch and munch on them whenever they feel the urge to do so.

Moreover, fried potatoes often known as French fries are hot sellers as starters in any restaurant across the globe.

Spiral potatoes, which are deep fried for a good number for minutes, are known by different names.

It is mostly known as tornado potato.

Some other interesting names of spiral potato includes rotato potato, spring potato, potato twisters, potato swirl, potato on a stick, tornado fries or chips on a stick.

Spiral potatoes are not popular only in Guwahati. It was originally a popular street food item of South Korea.

Eun-sook Jeong CEO of Hweori, an agricultural corporation, is the one who first developed this tornado potato.

The corporation made billions by selling spiral potatoes alone. It holds five patents, including the manufacturing method, design, and production machine manufacturing method of tornado potatoes.

Jeong was an ordinary bank employee who had worked for over 10 years. By chance, he moved to a food company and then jumped into the potato business in 2006 with two acquaintances.

This twisted potato snack, which is a true showstopper, with a crispy golden exterior and a soft, fluffy interior is now available at many places across the world.

Due to its texture, it has become a hot favourite street food item too globally.