SPF 30, SPF 50, SPF 70, SPF 100: Which sunscreen offers the best protection

When choosing a sunscreen, the SPF number tells you how well it protects your skin from harmful UVB rays, which cause sunburn and increase the risk of skin cancer.

Sunscreens come in different SPF levels, such as SPF 30, SPF 50, SPF 70, and SPF 100, and each offers varying levels of protection.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

SPF 30 blocks about 97% of UVB rays, which is enough for most people if you’re doing regular outdoor activities. For example, if your skin would burn in 10 minutes without sunscreen, SPF 30 allows you to stay in the sun for about 300 minutes (5 hours) before burning. It’s a good choice for daily use, like running errands or short walks, but remember to reapply it every two hours or more if you’re swimming or sweating.

SPF 50 offers slightly better protection, blocking about 98% of UVB rays. While the difference between SPF 30 and SPF 50 is not huge, SPF 50 can be a good option for longer outdoor exposure, such as a day at the beach or hiking. If you have fair skin or are particularly sensitive to the sun, SPF 50 gives you that little extra protection.

SPF 70 blocks around 98.6% of UVB rays. The difference between SPF 50 and SPF 70 is small, but it can be helpful for people with very fair skin or those who are outdoors for extended periods, like athletes or people who work outside all day. It offers more peace of mind for those who need extra protection.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

SPF 100 blocks about 99% of UVB rays, the highest protection available. However, no sunscreen can block 100% of UV rays, and the added protection over SPF 70 is minimal. SPF 100 is good for extreme sun exposure, but it’s not necessary for everyday use.

The key to sun protection is applying sunscreen generously and reapplying every two hours or more often if you’re sweating or swimming, regardless of the SPF.

In general, SPF 30 is sufficient for daily use, while SPF 50, 70, or 100 is better for extended outdoor activities, especially for those with sensitive skin.