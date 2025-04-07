Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' struggles at box office despite star power

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s action drama ‘Sikandar’, directed by ‘Ghajini’ filmmaker AR Murugadoss, has had a lukewarm run at the box office since its release on March 30, 2025.

Despite being backed by big names like Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, the film has struggled to replicate the success of Salman’s past Eid blockbusters like ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Sultan’.

After eight days in theatres, ‘Sikandar’ has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India, with a domestic net total of Rs 102.25 crore.

On Sunday, April 6, the film saw a modest 14.29% growth, earning Rs 4.50 crore, according to Sacnilk. Its gross domestic total stands at Rs 116.5 crore, while its worldwide earnings are currently at Rs 161.5 crore. However, producers claim a total collection of Rs 187.84 crore.

The film, which opened with 8000 shows across India, has now been reduced to just 4406 screenings, reflecting its drop in audience interest. On Sunday, the occupancy rate was a mere 11.5%.

Critics and fans have largely panned the movie, citing lacklustre action sequences, weak dialogue delivery, and uninspired camerawork. The action choreography has little novelty. In the absence of effective camerawork, it seems people queue up to be beaten by a star whose intent is intact but agility waning.”

‘Sikandar’ also features Satyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and newcomer Anjini Dhawan in key roles.