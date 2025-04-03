Prime Video confirms Panchayat Season 4 release date

On the anniversary of the hit web series ‘Panchayat’, Prime Video has officially announced Season 4 of the beloved comedy-drama.

Celebrating five years since its debut in 2020, the new season is set to premiere on July 2. The makers shared the exciting news through a special video on social media.

‘Panchayat’ follows the story of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who, due to limited job opportunities, takes up a position as a panchayat secretary in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh.

The upcoming season promises more challenges and quirky adventures as Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the residents of Phulera navigate village life.

Written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar.

