Northeast India, comprising eight culturally and geographically diverse states, has emerged as a hub for innovative startups. This region, known for its rich natural resources, diverse traditions, and unique biodiversity, is leveraging its strengths to foster entrepreneurship. With growing governmental support, improved connectivity, and digital integration, startups in the Northeast are making significant strides.

Some of the leading startups of Northeast India which have scripted success stories are-

Zizira, Meghalaya

Based in Shillong, Zizira is a startup that focuses on agribusiness. It connects local farmers with global markets by selling high-quality, organic products such as Lakadong turmeric, honey, and spices. Zizira’s mission is to empower farmers and promote sustainable agricultural practices. By creating a direct supply chain, it ensures fair pricing and eliminates middlemen. Zizira’s products, marketed as premium health-focused items, have gained significant traction both nationally and internationally.

Esah Tea, Assam

Esah Tea is revolutionizing the tea industry in Assam. This startup, founded by young entrepreneurs, aims to bring the finest Assam teas to global consumers. Esah focuses on sustainability, eco-friendly packaging, and fair trade practices. By partnering with small tea growers, it ensures their livelihood while maintaining high-quality standards. Esah Tea has become a prominent name in the organic tea market, capitalizing on Assam’s reputation as the tea capital of India.

ChaloHoppo, Nagaland

ChaloHoppo, a Nagaland-based travel startup, is redefining tourism in Northeast India. Specializing in immersive travel experiences, it offers curated tours to offbeat destinations and cultural festivals like Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival and Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro Music Festival. By promoting eco-tourism and responsible travel, ChaloHoppo not only attracts global travelers but also supports local communities by generating employment and preserving cultural heritage.

Dweller Teas, Sikkim

In the organic state of Sikkim, Dweller Teas has carved a niche by producing herbal teas infused with Himalayan herbs and flowers. The startup focuses on sustainability, using eco-friendly packaging and supporting small farmers. Dweller Teas markets Sikkim’s organic identity while promoting wellness through its unique tea blends. Their teas are now sought after in premium markets.

Encamp Adventures, Arunachal Pradesh

Encamp Adventures is an eco-tourism startup offering camping and trekking experiences in Arunachal Pradesh. By utilizing the state’s pristine landscapes, it provides adventurous and sustainable travel options. The startup works closely with local communities, ensuring the preservation of nature and culture. Encamp Adventures has become a favorite for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers, drawing tourists from across the globe.

Tribal Connect, Tripura

Tribal Connect, an e-commerce platform, highlights Tripura’s rich tribal heritage by promoting local handicrafts, textiles, and artworks. The startup empowers tribal artisans by providing them a platform to sell their creations to a global audience. Its efforts not only preserve traditional crafts but also create sustainable livelihoods. The products range from bamboo crafts to handwoven fabrics, each telling a unique cultural story.

NE Taxi, Northeast India

NE Taxi, a regional transportation startup, simplifies travel across the Northeast by offering an online cab booking platform. Covering all eight states, the platform caters to both locals and tourists, providing reliable and efficient transportation. It has become an essential service in a region where connectivity often poses challenges, significantly boosting tourism and local mobility.



The success of these startups is supported by several government initiatives. Programs like Startup India, North East BPO Promotion Scheme, and the efforts of organizations like North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi) have been instrumental. Improved internet connectivity and better access to funding have further accelerated growth.

Startups in Northeast India are making a mark by blending innovation with tradition. They are harnessing the region’s unique resources, such as biodiversity, cultural heritage, and scenic landscapes, to create businesses with global appeal. These startups not only boost the local economy but also inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs to explore the untapped potential of the region. With continued support and innovation, Northeast India is set to become a significant player in India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.