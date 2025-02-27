The holy month of Ramzan and the beautiful occasion of Eid are celebrated by the Muslims of Assam with the special traditional dish of Korma Pulao.

These special celebrations are unimaginable without the presence of good food and the best thing is that the food devotedly prepared is shared among all wholeheartedly.

Unlike the rest of India where biryani is mostly the staple dish of Ramazan and Eid, the Muslim people of Assam commemorate these sacred occasions with the preparation of korma pulao.

To prepare Korma Pulao at home for your dear ones, follow this wonderful recipe which is followed at Muslims households of Assam –

Ingredients

1. 1 kg joha rice

2. 4tbsp ghee

3. Cashewnuts & Raisins

4. 2 pieces Cinnamon Stick

5. 3 bay leaves

6. 7-8 pieces cloves

5. 2 medium onions

6. 1 tsp sugar

7. 1 kg chicken, cut into medium sized pieces, washed and drained

8. 1 tsp ginger garlic paste

9. Salt to taste

10. 3 tsp hung curd

Method

1. Soak joha rice in water for 1 hour , then strain it .

2. In deep vessel , add 2 tsp of ghee and fry a fistful of cashewnuts for 1 min . Keep them aside .

3. Add 2 tsp of more ghee .

4. Add 1 tsp of sugar ,let it caramelize . Add one full bowl of sliced onions to it n fry till it takes reddish colour .

5. Add whole spices like cinnamon , cardamon , cloves ,bay leaves to it . Saute for a minute .

6. Add the chicken pieces and fry for 5 mins .

7. Add a tsp of ginger garlic paste and salt to taste .

8. After 5 mins , add 3 tsp of hung curd to it . Fry till the oil separates .

9. Add the rice andfry in low flame till it takes a reddish colour . Add few raisins too .

10. Add water to it . It should just cover the rice . Seal the cooking vessel and cook for say 15 mins . Serve hot .