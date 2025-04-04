Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations—but what if the road itself is just as stunning? Khardung La Pass in Ladakh is a route you can’t miss! At 5,359 m (17,582 ft), it’s the highest motorable road after Umling La. Adding this to your Leh Ladakh packages will make your trip even more exciting!

The best route to reach Nubra Valley is through Khardung La, which is just 39 km from Leh by road. Here, oxygen plays hard to get, phone signals give up on life, and your excitement levels hit an all-time high. Just be prepared to face altitude sickness if you don’t acclimate properly!

So, are you ready to take the high road—literally? Buckle up, breathe deep, and let Khardung La take your Ladakh adventure to new heights!

Best Time to Visit Khardung La Pass

The best time to visit is May to September, with clear roads and pleasant temperatures (5°C to 20°C), perfect for bikers and travelers. The scenic views and easy access to Nubra Valley make it an ideal season. It’s also a great time for river rafting in Ladakh!

From October to April, extreme cold (-10°C to -30°C) and heavy snowfall can lead to road closures, making travel difficult but offering a breathtaking winter experience.

July–August is best avoided due to monsoon landslides and slippery roads.

How to Reach Khardung La?

Khardung La is approx. 39 km from Leh and can be reached only by road.

By Car/Bike: Rent a bike, SUV, or taxi from Leh. The route: Leh ? South Pullu ? Khardung La ? North Pullu ? Nubra Valley takes around 2-3 hours.

By Bus: Limited public buses run from Leh to Nubra Valley via Khardung La, but they are less frequent.

By Air: The nearest airport is Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport (Leh). From there, hire a taxi or bike to reach Khardung La.

Road Conditions to Khardung La

The road to Khardung La is a mix of smooth highways and rugged mountain paths.

Leh to South Pullu: Well-paved roads, easy drive.

Things to Do at Khardung La Pass

If you’re planning to visit, here are some fun things to do at Khardung La!

Take a Photo at the Iconic Signboard

You can’t leave Khardung La top without posing next to the famous “Highest Motorable Road” sign! Sure, some other passes (like Umling La) are technically higher, but this one is legendary. Plus, the backdrop of snowy mountains and colorful prayer flags makes for the perfect picture!

Warm Up with Hot Tea & Maggi

Feeling the chill? Small stalls at the top sell steaming hot tea, Maggi noodles, and snacks—a lifesaver in the freezing temperatures! The Army-run café here is also one of the highest in the world.

Go on an Epic Bike Ride or Road Trip

If you love road trips, Khardung La bike trip is a dream come true! It’s a popular route for bikers, especially those doing the Leh-Ladakh circuit.

Visit the Siachen Base Camp (Nearby)

Khardung La is the gateway to Siachen Glacier, home to the world’s highest battlefield. While you can’t visit the military zone, you can pay respects to the soldiers stationed in extreme conditions.

Spot Wildlife (If You’re Lucky!)

Keep an eye out for Himalayan marmots, and if you’re extremely lucky, you might even spot a snow leopard (though they’re super rare!). You’ll also see golden eagles soaring in the sky.

Buy Local Souvenirs

Want a keepsake from your trip? Local vendors sell Ladakhi caps, prayer flags, and handmade crafts—perfect for taking a piece of Ladakh back home!

Try a Short Trek

For adventure lovers, a short trek from Khardung La to North Pullu is an exciting option. The high-altitude terrain makes it challenging but rewarding.

Things to Keep in Mind Before You Go

Acclimatize Properly

Khardung La sits at 5,359 meters (17,582 feet), so oxygen levels are low. Spend at least 2 days in Leh to acclimate before attempting the climb. Altitude sickness is real, and you don’t want to ruin your adventure!

Altitude Sickness is No Joke

Headaches, dizziness, and nausea? These are signs of AMS (Acute Mountain Sickness). Carry Diamox (if needed), stay hydrated, and avoid overexertion. If you feel unwell, descend immediately.

Dress in Layers

Even in summer, temperatures can drop below zero degrees. Wear warm jackets, gloves, and a cap to keep yourself comfortable.

Fuel Up in Leh

Leh has the only major petrol pump in the area. There is also a hand-operated petrol pump in Diskit, which is the only one in Nubra Valley. Make sure to refuel in Leh before heading further.

Carry Snacks & Water

There are very few food stalls at the top. Bring energy bars, chocolates, and a water bottle to stay hydrated and energized.

No ATMs Available

There are no ATMs at Khardung La top. The last ATM on the Manali-Leh highway is in Manali, and after that, the nearest ATMs are in Leh. However, an SBI ATM has recently been installed on the way to Nubra Valley, known as the “World’s Highest ATM.”

Limited Mobile Connectivity

Only postpaid SIMs work in this region. BSNL and MTNL have the best network coverage, followed by Airtel. Other networks won’t work, so plan accordingly.

Limited Medical Facilities

There are no hospitals or clinics at Khardung La. In case of a medical emergency, the SNM Hospital in Leh is the nearest option. It’s also wise to carry a medical kit with essential medicines like Diamox, Disprin, Dexamethasone, or Aspirin to help with altitude sickness.

Don’t Stay Too Long

Because of the high altitude, it’s best to spend only 30 minutes to 1 hour at Khardung La. The longer you stay, the higher the risk of altitude sickness.