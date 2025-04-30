Many people love to drink milk coffee first thing in the morning. It tastes good and makes them feel awake. It’s a morning thing they enjoy. But now, doctors are worried that this habit might not be so good for them, especially if they drink it before eating anything.

The Bitter Truth: Coffee on an Empty Stomach

Even with milk, coffee is still a bit strong. If you drink it before eating, it can make too much acid in your tummy. This can make you feel bad, like your tummy is full and uncomfortable. It can even give you a burning feeling in your chest. A tummy doctor in Mumbai, Dr. Aarti Menon, said that many people feel uneasy or shaky after their morning coffee, especially if they haven’t eaten anything.

How Coffee Affects Your Natural Energy

Drinking coffee too early might actually make you feel more tired later. Your body makes a natural thing in the morning that helps you wake up. If you drink coffee with caffeine at this time, it might stop that natural thing from working well over time. This can make you need coffee just to feel normal.

The Hidden Risks of Sugar and Energy Drops

If your milk coffee has sugar in it, it can mess with your blood sugar. It might give you a quick burst of energy, but then you’ll probably feel very tired later. Experts say this up and down in energy can make you feel grumpy, less able to think clearly, and can even cause health problems later on.

The Effect on Mineral Absorption

If you like milk coffee, you should also know that it can stop your body from taking in good things like iron and calcium. A food expert, Riya Sharma, said this is especially important for women and people who don’t eat meat because they might already have less iron in their bodies.

The Dependency Cycle: A Growing Habit

Besides making your body feel things, you can also get too used to coffee. If you drink it every day, your body needs more of it to feel awake. If you don’t have your morning coffee, you might get headaches, feel very tired, or get annoyed easily. This shows that the coffee might be controlling you more than you think.

A Healthier Start

Even if you don’t put sugar in your milk coffee, it’s still not always healthy to drink it first thing. Drinking it when your stomach is empty can still cause problems like too much acid, tummy trouble, and mess up your body’s natural wake-up time.

Experts say it’s better to drink some water first, and then eat something light and healthy. If you still want coffee, wait about an hour or drink it with some food.

Drinking milk coffee doesn’t have to be a bad thing, but it’s a good idea to think about when and how you drink it. Starting your day in a gentler way can be better for your body and how you feel.