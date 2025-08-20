In recent years, thrifting has moved from a niche interest to a significant business in the new global fashion market. Alongside its popularity, however, a new debate is emerging, thrifting in India health risks. Growing concerns about skin infections and hygiene are beginning to influence consumer choices.

Thrifting has become a primary source of shopping. People favour it over the new clothes for sundry reasons like overly priced apparel, unsustainable use of natural resources and the fact that garments often end up as waste at the end of their cycle.

For innumerable reasons, especially women continue to embrace the shopping culture, a phenomenon that will never change. But with the growing concern over the extinction of natural resources, the concept of thrifting emerged as a popular trend among the new generation. Despite the lure of window shopping, there are a huge number of people who chooses thrifting due to its pocket friendly and eco-friendly features.

Some of the popular offline thrift stores in India are Paradime Thrift, Carol’s Shop and Tea Room, Vintage laundry etc., and in Guwahati includes Ithrift store, Batz Thrift Collection.

As per Credence Research the second-hand apparel market in India was valued at $3,003.65 million in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.04 per cent from 2024 to 2032. This suggests the market could reach $9,111.35 million by 2032. A survey conducted in 2023 further revealed that over 20,000 consumers in India have started to consider the environmental impact of their purchases. a sign of changing consumer priorities.

But, alongside its eco-friendly and pocket friendly image, thrifting comes with a highly concerning factor, the risk of skin diseases. Dermatologist highlight the need of disinfecting second-hand clothes before use to avoid any diseases, warning that improperly sanitized clothes may transmit skin diseases like dermatitis, scabies, impetigo and other fungal infections.

Irrespective of its appealing aspects, thrifting in India, health risks remain a serious concern, one that both sellers and shoppers cannot afford to ignore. Thrifting has undoubtedly shaped the new business trends and made a significant place in the market. It unapologetically gave a new turn, curved out a new space in the market and offered a modern yet sustainable alternative to fashion. Yet, the question still remains: can it balance the new style with the everlasting global market? Will this continue to be a sustainable and a better option without compromising health?