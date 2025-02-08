Traveling by train in India is now more comfortable with IRCTC’s food delivery service, allowing passengers to enjoy fresh, restaurant-style meals right at their seat while on the go.

This service is especially useful for long journeys, where train food options can be limited or not always to everyone’s liking.

With IRCTC’s e-catering service, travelers can order meals from a variety of restaurants through the IRCTC website, mobile app, or even by calling a helpline number.

The process is simple: enter your PNR number, choose from the list of available restaurants, select your meal, and place the order. The food is then delivered to your seat at the designated station. Payment options include online payment or cash on delivery, making it convenient for all passengers.

One of the biggest advantages of this service is the variety of food options available. Passengers can choose from North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, Continental, and even fast food options like pizzas and burgers.

Many well-known food chains have partnered with IRCTC to provide high-quality meals. For those looking for healthier choices, there are options like salads, fresh fruits, and low-oil meals.

Hygiene and food quality are top priorities for IRCTC’s catering partners. The meals are freshly prepared and packed to ensure cleanliness and safety. Passengers can also check ratings and reviews of restaurants before placing an order, ensuring a satisfactory dining experience.

This service is particularly helpful for families traveling with children, elderly passengers, or those with dietary restrictions. Instead of relying on pantry car meals or carrying home-cooked food, passengers can now enjoy a hassle-free dining experience with fresh and customized meal choices.

Ordering food through IRCTC is an easy and modern way to enjoy train travel with comfort. It not only enhances the journey but also provides a taste of home or favorite restaurant meals while on the move.

So next time you plan a train trip, don’t forget to try this convenient food delivery service and make your journey even more enjoyable.