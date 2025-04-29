It is important to maintain a fully functional and clean bathroom for both hygiene and comfort. Among the most commonly used components in the bathroom, the toilet cistern and the bathroom basin need special mention. While both components are designed to be low maintenance, regular care is still important to extend their lifespan and prevent costly repairs over time.

In this post, we will talk about some essential tips to maintain the basin and cistern in your bathroom throughout the year.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to Clean and Maintain the Basin in Your Bathroom

The bathroom basin in your bathroom is one of the most commonly used fixtures in your home. From hand washing to face washing, shaving, and brushing, the basin handles everything. It is very important to maintain this fixture in the bathroom by following some simple steps:

Dealing with stains

It’s common for bathroom washbasins to get stained because of water, soap, and daily use. If the stains are tough and stubborn, apply a paste of baking soda and water to them. Use an old toothbrush or a soft sponge to gently scrub the basin. Refrain from using tough scouring pads or steel wool, as they can be abrasive and scratch the surface of the porcelain or ceramic basin.

Check for leaks

The plumbing under the basin in the bathroom is always a concern. Inspect the plumbing regularly to check if there are any leaks, drips, or other issues. Even if there is a small or slow leak, make sure to fix it at the earliest, as that can cause massive damage in the long run. Slow leaks can lead to a build-up of mould or rot on the walls or in the kitchen cabinetry.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Daily wipe-downs help

Wipe down your basins daily. You can either use a non-abrasive basin cleaner or a mild soap and soft cloth to clean the basin. This daily wipe-down prevents the build-up of toothpaste, soap scum and other residual particles. Do not use any kind of harsh chemicals for the daily cleaning, as that can damage the surface of the basin.

Weekly deep cleaning

Apart from regular cleaning, following a weekly deep cleaning routine is very important for the maintenance of your basin in the bathroom. Just a few extra minutes will give the basin a more thorough cleaning. Make a mixture of baking soda and vinegar and clean the basin and the connected drains. Let the mixture stay on the basin surface for about 10 minutes before rinsing it off with hot water. Both the drain and the basin remain clear and free from any kind of odour.

How to Clean and Maintain the Toilet Cistern

Proper flushing of the toilet is necessary to keep it clean and hygienic. The toilet cistern stores the water and releases it when required for flushing the toilet. Therefore, the cistern must work well for water efficiency and hygiene in the toilet. The cistern stays covered, so you don’t see the parts inside. However, it’s important to take care of it to keep the toilet working well.

Clean the cistern regularly

Accumulation of bacteria and limescale is common inside the cistern over a period of time. You must clean the mess at regular intervals.

Turn off the water supply and flush the toilet to empty the cistern tank. You can use a cistern cleaner specifically designed for toilet tanks, or you can use a vinegar solution to clean the cistern. Use a long-handled brush for scrubbing the inside of the cistern. Rinse it thoroughly with normal water. Once done, turn on the water supply and allow the cistern to refill.

Repeating this routine every three to six months will help maintain an efficient flushing of the toilet. This also minimises the risks of bad odours emanating from the toilet.

Inspect the internal parts

Lift the lid of the cistern approximately once a month to inspect the internal components. See if there are any visible signs of mineral build-up, corrosion, or any kind of wear on the float mechanism or flapper valve. If there are problems, replace the parts immediately as they are inexpensive. This can prevent incomplete flushing or continuous running water.

Preventive measures

If you want to avoid problems in the cistern, do not use in-tank toilet cleaners that contain bleach. These deteriorate and corrode the rubber parts inside the toilet cistern and cause leaks. Do not flush anything in the toilet apart from toilet paper. Any other material can clog the flushing mechanism and pipes in the bathroom.

Conclusion

Investing a little time and effort on a regular basis helps keep your bathroom basin and cistern clean and fully functional for a long time. This improves water efficiency, helps to avoid expensive repairs and maintains a clean environment at the same time. Once every year, have a professional plumber inspect the bathroom plumbing system to check for corrosion, leaks or inefficiencies that you might have missed. Choosing high-quality products, like the cistern and wash basin collections from premium brands like Simpolo Tiles & Bathware, can also make maintenance easier and provide better performance for years to come.