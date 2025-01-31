Pregnancy is definitely one of the most beautiful phases in a woman’s life but after the delivery of the baby, it becomes quite a task to lose weight or belly fat.

It takes six months to one year to notice changes in your post pregnancy body.

Although extra fats and tissue deposits cause belly to look bulgy after pregnancy, some lifestyle changes can be incorporated in your daily routine to see a major healthy difference

Follow these ways to lose weight or belly fat after pregnancy as suggested by nutritionist Manpreet Kalra-

1. Start your day with healthy fats like walnuts and almonds. These dry fruits are high in magnesium and manage insulin level.

2. Don’t sit for too long, carry the baby and move around. When you do this, it boosts metabolism and improve insulin sensitivity

3. Include lean proteins in your meals especially during breakfast. It supports muscle repair and stabilizes blood sugar

4. Do core strengthening activities and maintain a good posture throughout the day. On strengthening the core, muscle gets exercised in the belly area thereby reducing fat

5. Add soluble fiber rich food items in your diet. It reduces insulin spike and metabolizes belly fat

6. Have a cup of fennel, ajwain and jeera water after meals. This drink improves cortisol and balances hormones like insulin and cortisol

These are five foods you can include in your diet to lose belly fat post pregnancy-

Cinnamon- Have a cup of cinnamon tea post meal

Methi seeds – Have a cup of methi tea in the morning

ACV – Have 1 tsp of ACV in water before meals

Amla & alovera juice- Have 30 ml shot in morning

Jamun seeds powder – Mix 1 tsp in a glass of water & have in mid meal