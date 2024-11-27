The one question that bothers anyone considering buying a Rudraksha is, “ How does one check the authenticity of a Rudraksha?”

Now that the market is full of fake Rudraksha, it is important to know how to detect its authenticity. These (real) beads are not just expensive but also hold significant spiritual and health benefits.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This blog will enlighten you on how to distinguish fake rudraksha from authentic ones and make sound sacred investments.

Original Rudraksha & Its Importance

The Rudraksha, a sacred seed from the Elaeocarpus Ganitrus tree which ranges from 50-200 feet in height is of immense spiritual and cultural significance, especially in Hinduism and Buddhism. Known as “the tears of Lord Shiva,” it is revered as a symbol of divine energy, wisdom, and protection.

The original Rudraksha is believed to possess powerful properties that promote mental clarity, spiritual growth, and emotional balance. Worn as a mala, bracelet, or single bead, it is said to channel positive energies, reduce stress, and protect the wearer from negative influences.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Each Rudraksha bead has unique properties based on its Mukhi (faces or segments), catering to specific spiritual or health-related needs.

Highly prized for its authenticity, the original Rudraksha is often sought after for meditation, healing, and as a tool for connecting with the divine. Its importance goes beyond religious boundaries, offering a path to inner peace and harmony for all who embrace its sacred energy.

Why Does the Originality of Rudraksha Matter?

Falling for counterfeit rudraksha is common, but keeping yourself informed regarding original ones is important.

Authentic Rudraksha Have Spiritual Benefits

Genuine Rudraksha beads are revered for their spiritual significance. They are often used to deepen meditation and enhance inner peace. They are believed to channel divine energy, protect the wearer from negative influences, and foster spiritual growth.

By wearing Authentic Certified Rudraksha, individuals can enhance their spiritual growth, connect more deeply with their inner selves, and attain a sense of harmony and tranquility.

Original Rudraksha Have Astrological Significance

Each Rudraksha type, determined by its Mukhi (faces), is associated with specific planetary energies in Vedic astrology. Wearing the right Rudraksha can help balance planetary influences, bring positivity, and improve various aspects of life.

Harmonizing cosmic energies can promote success, improve relationships, and foster personal growth, making the selection of an original bead crucial for maximum astrological benefits.

Certified Rudraksha Provides Health Benefits

Scientifically-backed studies suggest that authentic Rudraksha beads may improve physical and mental well-being by reducing stress, stabilizing the nervous system, and enhancing focus. A certified Rudraksha ensures you receive these genuine benefits.

Choosing verified Rudraksha ensures you receive these genuine therapeutic benefits, free from the risk of counterfeits that lack these attributes.

Lifetime Sacred Investment

Owning an authentic Rudraksha is more than a purchase—it’s a sacred lifetime investment. With proper care, these spiritual seeds retain their energy and significance for generations, offering continuous benefits to the wearer.

Their durability and timeless nature ensure that they continue to serve as a source of guidance, protection, and positivity throughout your life and beyond.

Why does Fake Rudraksha exist?

In today’s market, the authenticity of Rudraksha beads has become questionable as fakes are flooding the shelves.

This section of the blog discusses why fake rudraksha even exist in the market:

Lack of regulations: There are no strict rules and regulations regarding making and selling fake rudraksha beads.

There are no strict rules and regulations regarding making and selling fake rudraksha beads. Growing Commercialisation: The increasing demand for rare rudraksha beads such as Ek Mukhi rudraksha, Gauri shankar rudraksha and 14 Mukhi rudraksha has led people to manufacture fake ones to meet the demand.

The increasing demand for rare rudraksha beads such as Ek Mukhi rudraksha, Gauri shankar rudraksha and 14 Mukhi rudraksha has led people to manufacture fake ones to meet the demand. Ignorance: Often, people fail to spot the difference between authentic and fake rudraksha due to a lack of knowledge or sheer ignorance. So, they end up buying fake rudraksha without even realizing it.

How to Identify Real Rudraksha?

Identifying a genuine Rudraksha is crucial to ensure its spiritual and health benefits. Follow these steps to verify authenticity:

Check the outer texture for artificial lines or holes

Inspect the surface carefully for any artificial lines, holes, or irregularities that indicate tampering. A real Rudraksha will have a natural, rugged texture and well-defined Mukhis (facets).

Check for Artificial Carvings like Om, trishul, lingam, naag

Genuine Rudraksha beads will not have carvings such as Om, Trishul, Lingam, or Naag. These embellishments are often added to fake beads to deceive buyers.

However, these artificial designs do not occur naturally. Make sure that the bead you are inspecting has a plain surface without any added carvings.

Perform an X-ray Test

An X-ray test can reveal the bead’s natural channels and internal structure, confirming its authenticity. This is one of the most reliable scientific methods for verification.

A genuine Rudraksha will show well-defined internal chambers corresponding to its Mukhis. This test is especially useful for high-value Rudraksha beads, such as those with more than five Mukhis.

Never rely on fake tests such as water, milk, or coin test

Do not rely on popular but unreliable tests such as floating in water, milk discoloration, or coin tests, as they are not accurate indicators of authenticity. These tests are widely considered myths and should not be used to make purchasing decisions.

Make sure the rudraksha comes with a certification

Purchase Rudraksha beads that come with an authenticity certificate from a reputable source, ensuring their origin and quality. It provides assurance that the Rudraksha you are purchasing has been tested and authenticated by experts.

Purchase Rudraksha beads that come with an authenticity certificate from a reputable source, ensuring their origin and quality. It provides assurance that the Rudraksha you are purchasing has been tested and authenticated by experts. Consult a Reputable Rudraksha Seller

To avoid counterfeits, always buy from trusted and knowledgeable sellers specializing in genuine Rudraksha beads. Ask questions about the Rudraksha’s origin, and ensure the seller has a return policy in case of doubts.

Bottom Line

Investing in an authentic Rudraksha is a step toward spiritual enlightenment, astrological harmony, and improved well-being. These sacred beads are not just symbols of devotion but powerful tools for enhancing your life’s balance and positivity.

With their profound spiritual benefits, astrological significance, and proven health advantages, certified Rudraksha beads offer lasting value as a lifetime sacred investment.

By choosing genuine Rudraksha, you invite divine energy into your life, creating a pathway to inner peace, prosperity, and holistic wellness.