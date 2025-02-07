How to control late-night cravings healthily?

Many people struggle with late-night cravings, often reaching for unhealthy snacks that lead to weight gain and poor digestion. Experts say that controlling these cravings is possible with a few simple lifestyle changes.

Health professionals suggest that staying hydrated can be an effective first step. Often, people mistake thirst for hunger. Drinking a glass of water or herbal tea before reaching for a snack can help reduce cravings.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Another key factor is having a balanced dinner. Nutritionists recommend including protein, fiber, and healthy fats in the evening meal to keep hunger in check. Foods like grilled chicken, fish, vegetables, and nuts can help prevent late-night snacking.

Also Read: Best food for healthy weight gain

Experts warn against sugary and processed foods, as they cause quick spikes in blood sugar, leading to more cravings. Instead, they suggest opting for healthy snacks such as fruits, yogurt, nuts, or boiled eggs if hunger strikes late at night.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sleep quality also plays a major role. Studies have shown that lack of sleep increases hunger hormones, making people crave junk food. Doctors advise maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and ensuring 7–8 hours of rest to avoid unnecessary snacking.

Additionally, keeping busy can be an effective strategy. Many people eat out of boredom rather than hunger. Engaging in activities like reading, listening to music, or pursuing hobbies can help distract from cravings.

Also Read: Fruit vs Juice: Which is better for your morning health?

Nutritionists also emphasize the importance of planning meals throughout the day. Eating at regular intervals and having small, healthy snacks can help maintain energy levels and prevent sudden hunger at night.

With mindful eating and simple changes, experts believe that people can control their late-night cravings without guilt and maintain a healthier lifestyle.