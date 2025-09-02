Horoscope Today | 2 September 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 2 September 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (2 September 2025)

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Jealousy might rear its head today, Aries. The key to coping with it is to understand why you feel insecure. If you’re jealous of a partner, why is this? Is trust an issue? If this comes up at work, is it because you don’t feel recognized for your contributions? Examine the cause of jealousy. It’s almost always a symptom of a deeper problem.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Arts and crafts may hold your interest today, Taurus. Even if you lean more toward sports, an artistic streak likely runs pretty strong in you. Creating can be richly satisfying, both in the process and in the finished product. Allow yourself the opportunity to explore this part of you. The day’s energy will lend much to your abilities.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Getting along with others may prove challenging today, Gemini. The planetary aspects can have you isolating yourself. You might feel impatient and easily annoyed. If this is so, stay solo if you can. If you can’t, you’ll need to curb a tendency to be argumentative or confrontational. Exercise patience and bite your tongue if that’s what it takes. Avoid conflict.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Don’t be surprised if you’re a little weepy today, Cancer. The day’s planetary influences could enhance your sensitivity to everything, including your feelings. Let yourself cry if you need to – it can be cleansing. Try not to wallow too much, as things will look better tomorrow. Take good care of yourself today.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Obsessive thinking may be something you need to look at today, Leo. Common areas for such behaviors are in the pursuit of money, power, success, and romance. There’s a fine line between determination and obsession. If you fixate on the same thing day after day, it may be time to talk with someone about it. An expert can help you see what you don’t want to see.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Don’t act impulsively today, Virgo. It can be easy to confuse this with spontaneity, but one has more thought in it than the other. Look before you leap! Think everything through from decisions to projects to contracts. Read the fine print more than once. When it comes to relationships, avoid trusting too quickly. Don’t set yourself up for hurt by being gullible.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Is it time to take a more drastic approach to solving a problem, Libra? If you’ve made several attempts to resolve your trouble to no avail, it might be something to consider. As long as drastic doesn’t equate with destructive, you may find it works to try something more aggressive. Be careful. Think things through first. Run any ideas past a trusted friend.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Tap into your creativity to unblock your emotions today, Scorpio. This can be a more powerful tool than you realize. Creativity is a big part of you – almost as big as communication. Your emotions are linked to these, and all are interacting beneath the surface. If one is blocked, the key to releasing it is to focus on the other two. Express yourself through creativity and talking to someone close.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

You may need to deal with disapproval today, Sagittarius. This will likely come from someone you see as a superior or authority figure, perhaps a parent or teacher. While it’s important to listen, if what they have to say involves your personal life and how you live it, it’s no one’s concern but yours. No matter what you do, someone will disapprove of something!

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Taking time alone is essential for everyone, Capricorn, but recognize when you’re isolating yourself to the point where it’s unhealthy. If you ask why you’re taking this time and answer because you’re avoiding something or someone, you need to reconsider. Things will only build and get worse under these conditions. You begin to work things out by facing whatever it is that’s upsetting you.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Watch out for the green-eyed monster today, Aquarius. It can rear up before you even say the word “jealousy” if you’re not on your guard. Many situations that cause this feeling are born of insecurity. If you aren’t secure in your job, relationship, or family, and feel threatened by someone else, it’s time to take a look at the reason. Look for answers rather than lash out.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

You may feel insecure about your appearance today, Pisces. This can be a vicious cycle, and the end result is almost always negative. Rather than picking yourself to pieces, find ways to accept your looks. Whether it’s your weight, age, or anything else, if you can’t accept yourself as you are, you’ll always find something wrong no matter how many changes you make.