Horoscope Today | 12 September 2025:

Here is the horoscope for 12 September 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (12 September 2025)

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

You could receive a phone call from a friend or relative you haven’t seen in a long time, Aries. This person might announce a pending visit, and very soon! You and your household might go crazy trying to make the place presentable. You’ll probably enjoy the visit, but the announcement will cause some temporary chaos.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

News about changes in your neighborhood could throw your community for a loop, Taurus. This may involve new businesses, laws, or ordinances that don’t sit well with everyone. You can expect a lot of phone calls, impromptu meetings, and other community contact that could turn into heated quarrels. Be prepared, and stay focused.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Technology could set a personal or job-related project back for you today, Gemini. Computers, telephones, or other important equipment could malfunction and necessitate calling in a repairperson. Too many people could vie for your attention and make demands on you, causing you to feel distracted. The temptation to lose your temper and walk out could be strong. Don’t do it.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Large social gatherings, perhaps group events or festivals, could put you in the middle of an agitated crowd, Cancer. At first it could seem exhilarating, but after a while you could feel stifled. Still, you won’t want to miss anything, so you’ll be in a quandary. It’s OK to leave for a while and come back. The crowd should dissipate somewhat by the time you return.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Too many demands upon you could have you feeling a bit on edge today. If possible, this is a good day to get away by yourself for a while, Leo, as you might feel a strong need to get your head together. It’s a great day to go for a workout or get out in the open if weather permits. Take a book with you and gather your thoughts.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

A speech or lecture you hear or read could cause your way of thinking to be suddenly and drastically altered, Virgo. Some radical information could overturn concepts you’ve embraced for years, and this might shock you. Consider it objectively and you’ll realize that it isn’t all that drastic a change. In the larger scope of things, all ideas stem from the same source.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Some rather shocking information could affect your current living situation and cause some upset in your household today, Libra. This might cause a lot of worry, although the situation probably isn’t as dire as it seems. Calm everyone down and view the situation objectively. It’s better to find solutions than to become angry.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

A phone call from another state or country could bring some astounding information your way today, Scorpio, awakening you to events and ideas you’ve never considered before. You might be in a daze for a while. You may want to run this by friends to see what they think. Some interesting discussions could result. By day’s end, you won’t be thinking the same way!

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

If you’re trying to get your finances together, today might not be the best day for it, Sagittarius. Put it aside for now. Indulge in the lighter side of life. Get family or close friends together and head outside. You can enjoy a day at the park or zoo. Share some laughs and grow closer. Those more serious matters will still be waiting for you tomorrow.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

A surprising phone call might come today from a close friend or business or romantic partner, Capricorn. This person might have encountered an unexpected upset and need to concentrate on getting it together again. An offer to help might meet with scant enthusiasm, as this person may prefer to take care of things alone. The trick is to be supportive and not take on the troubles as your own.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

An unexpected development could throw you into a tailspin, Aquarius. This could involve a new person in your life or the reappearance of someone from the past. This presence could incite either personal or professional changes. These could seem like a lot to handle, but could be positive over the long term. Stay calm, deal with issues one at a time, and keep your sense of humor.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Group activities could escalate almost to a frenzy. New short-term goals could necessitate a lot of work, Pisces. You might get caught in a rush of phone calls and errands. This should prove very positive for the group’s goals in the long term, but for now it could drive everyone crazy. Try to stay focused and just do what you have to do.