Horoscope Today | 1 September 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

You may feel like you’re being tested in some way, Aries, like you’re on trial and must defend yourself, including what you believe and how you operate. This feeling is unsettling, but soon you’ll realize that it’s strengthening in many ways. Questioning your behavior patterns is healthy, so open up in a way that you may not have considered before.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Your vitality is low. It may be difficult to fight adversity, Taurus. Try not to get discouraged. Instead, realize that this is part of the natural cycle. Awareness of your energy patterns is half the battle. Don’t force yourself into feeling something you don’t. It’s important that you not overexert yourself or take on more responsibilities than you can handle.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

You may find it hard to admit that you can’t do everything, Gemini. There are some jobs that you aren’t cut out to do. Why pretend when a better option would be to delegate the task to someone else? If you don’t feel a strong connection with something or someone, don’t force it. Pretending that you’re capable of something will only cause frustration for you and everyone else.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Your hard work is paying off in ways that may not be noticeable to you now, Cancer. Things are flowing naturally, and you seem to have all your responsibilities under control. You may not be aware that this is so since it’s easier to see when something’s wrong than when something’s going well. Take time to appreciate the incredible things you’ve created for yourself thanks to all your effort.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

You may feel like it’s your responsibility to take care of everyone, Leo. If you love someone, your brain translates this into thinking that you need to be the caretaker. If you don’t take someone under your wing, maybe you see yourself as selfish or unkind. Dismiss this notion. Other people’s feelings aren’t your responsibility. Don’t let another’s well-being become your project.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

There are opportunities for achievement, so stay open to new energy coming your way, Virgo. If you don’t turn at these fortuitous junctions, you may never find this spot in the road again. What comes your way may not be a pot of gold, but it will certainly be the rainbow that leads you to it. If nothing else, you’ll find opportunities that strengthen your spirit, preparing you for adversity later.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

You may find it hard to relate to others verbally, Libra. You may have everything figured out in your head, but the words get in the way as soon as you share your ideas. Talking with someone else may add confusion instead of clarity to the situation. The other person’s energy seems to affect your perceptions. Stay grounded despite your frustration.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

You may be coming to a point of reckoning in something you set into motion years ago, Scorpio. This is a time of hard work when you may need to either salvage the mess you’ve created or start reaping the wonderful rewards of the success you’ve become. Your ego is wrapped up in this scenario. You may be frustrated by people wasting your time with problems that seem insignificant.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Your thoughts may be scattered and confused, Sagittarius, especially regarding responsibilities that are important to you. You need to be disciplined and focused, but frivolous chatter may fill your brain. This kind of mental muddle limits you in many situations, making it difficult to express what you feel. Ask someone who knows you well to help you make sense out of these thoughts.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

There’s a chance that incredible luck will befall you, Capricorn, but nothing will come without hard work on your part. Don’t expect someone else to hand you the treasure chest. You have the map in your hand, so follow it. Once you start, you may realize that you’re much closer than you think. It’s up to you to make the journey. There’s a great deal of help for you along the way.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

You may feel like someone’s trying to pin you down before you start, Aquarius. Perhaps these obstacles are self-imposed. Maybe you’re restricting yourself from doing the things you want to do because you’re afraid they won’t work out. This fear of failure is the pain you feel. Overcoming it is the first step. If you try and fail, you’ll be no worse off than if you never try at all.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Things should be running smoothly for you, Pisces, and you’ll accomplish a lot with surprisingly little effort. Although there may not be any Earth-shattering developments, you should find that things go well. Maybe you won’t win the lottery today, but the few dollars you invest now will turn into megabucks later. Be patient. Success may not come overnight, but it will come.