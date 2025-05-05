Horoscope Today | 5 May 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 5 May 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (5 May 2025).

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

A treasured possession might be missing somewhere in the house today, Aries. No matter where you look, you won’t be able to find it. This could stimulate your determination, and you might end up searching for hours. The object is in the house, but it’s probably under something, perhaps in a place you would never dream of looking. Check the biggest rooms in the house.

Taurus (Apr 21 – May 20)

A romantic partner might suggest a trip together, Taurus, perhaps to a place you’ve been anxious to see. This is a possibility, but now your friend is merely kicking the idea around. If you like the idea, don’t respond too enthusiastically right now or your friend might feel threatened and back off. In fact, don’t talk much at all. Listen and nod agreeably!

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21)

Uncomfortable intuitive impressions from someone close might be troubling, Gemini. Is your friend ill or bothered by events out of his or her control? Your friend probably won’t want to talk much about it, so you will just have to let them tell you what’s going on when the time is right. This could be frustrating for you, but be patient. That’s all you can do now.

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

A goal you’ve been pursuing may be unworkable now, Cancer. You may have to put it on hold for a while. This could be disappointing, but think about it carefully. What other dreams do you have? Figure out which ones are most important to you and then decide which are most promising right now. Sometimes, little setbacks like this prove to be blessings in disguise.

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

Confusion may reign today as you try to glean some information that seems to be totally elusive, Leo. Are you researching a project? Are some of the facts obscure? For now, it might be better to work on something else and go back to your research in a few days. To keep at it now might involve you in a lot of work for negligible results.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

A sibling or neighbor might be compelled to move away, Virgo. This might be emotionally wrenching, and you could have a difficult conversation with this person. It isn’t always easy to let go of someone you care about, but this could be a valuable lesson in detachment. It will probably take you a while get used to the idea, though you still won’t like it. Hang in there!

Libra (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Money matters might seem disastrous today, Libra. You may have had a temporary setback, but you’re probably being especially pessimistic and not seeing the whole picture. Sit down and try to juggle a few figures. You will probably find that you’re better off than it seemed at first. Whatever expenses come up, you will be able to handle them. Focus on what needs to be done and do it!

Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

A temporary separation from a romantic partner might have you despairing today, Scorpio. Your imagination may conjure up all sorts of dreadful scenarios, like your beloved finding someone else. Don’t do this to yourself. Your friend probably misses you, too. Keep busy so the days pass quickly until your friend comes back and you’re together again. Be patient!

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 21)

Have you been walking or exercising too much lately, Sagittarius? If so, you might experience aching feet and legs today. Wear comfortable shoes and stay off your feet as much as you can in order to allow the pain to heal. You might want to relax in a hot tub at some point, preferably with a romantic partner! This is one way to turn a misfortune into a great time.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 21)

A close friend or romantic partner might be in a negative mood today, Capricorn. You may want to try to lift this person out of that mood. Take your friend to a sporting event, party, or funny movie. If you’re refused at first, don’t take no for an answer! It will do your friend good to get out of that funk, and it will do you good as well!

Aquarius (Jan 22 – Feb 19)

You might have trouble with your plumbing today, Aquarius, particularly if you have a big kitchen. This is too complex a problem to handle yourself. Pay the money to have a professional take care of the problem. It will save you work and frustration. In the meantime, have a pizza delivered while you’re waiting to get your kitchen back!

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Are you having problems with your phone, Pisces? Is traffic out of control? Perhaps it might be best to stay home today and put conversations with your friends on hold for a while. You might miss a call from someone far away, but the person will try to reach you later. Relax, make yourself some tea, and enjoy the silence. A little quiet time now and then is good for you.