Horoscope Today | 20 March 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 20 March 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (20 March 2025).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Events beyond your control may necessitate repairs to your home or yard, and some may seem overwhelming, Aries. Don’t panic! Put your good sense to work and shop around for the best possible deal, or find a way to do it yourself. You might discover that whatever needs repair could be in better shape afterward. This could produce desirable results in the long run.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A rather unsettling communication could cause you to dwell on the negative side of whatever you learn, Taurus. Don’t fall into this trap. The positive side will become more apparent as the day wanes. You might decide to purchase some new equipment to enhance your communications, perhaps a phone or new computer. Try not to spend too much of your day learning how to use it!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Unsettling developments regarding money could cause some upset, Gemini, but they’ll be resolved by day’s end. You could lose and find your wallet or bank errors could prove to be its fault and not yours. Someone you thought you knew well could show a darker side you haven’t seen before and cause you to reevaluate your involvement with that person. This is a great day to resolve inner issues.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A fortunate change of circumstances in a friend’s life could have a positive impact on your life, Cancer. This situation could involve a lot of adjustment, not to mention hard work. At times you may feel overwhelmed and somewhat intimidated by these developments. It’s best to ignore these feelings and push on. Don’t expect immediate results. They will come. Hang onto your optimism.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Today represents the start of a period of endings and new beginnings in your career, Leo. You might be leaving an old job for a new one or advancing to a new position with your current employer. New technology may play a part in this transition or new knowledge that you’ve recently acquired, or both. A possible drawback is that stress may affect your energy. Pace yourself.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Your sense of adventure is in full swing today, Virgo. New and unusual pastimes, travel to exotic places, meeting new and interesting people – all should be on your mind. Friends could call to propose enticing last-minute excursions. Go! You need an outlet for this feeling or your nerves might be on edge for several days.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Sudden personal or professional change could come your way, Libra. Perhaps you will get a new job opportunity. Perhaps you will meet someone who will change your life. This is a day to savor good luck and new beginnings. They show promise of lasting for a while. Relax and enjoy your optimism and enthusiasm for the future.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

You might contemplate a change of residence, or at least a change in household. Someone could move out or move in. Travel might be on your mind. You could decide to plan a trip by air either out of state or out of the country. These changes imply expansion not only in your worldly life but also within. Go with the flow.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Better communication should pave the way for personal and professional advancement, Sagittarius. You might come to a new understanding with colleagues or you could get some state-of-the-art equipment that enables operations to run more smoothly. Romantic relationships improve, perhaps because of increased communication. Your intuition can give you an edge when dealing with others.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

You may feel a little upset and somewhat depressed by a temporary separation from a loved one. As a result, you might throw your energy into creative projects. The results could show a power and intensity that you don’t usually expect. Children and young people could benefit from your advice and guidance now, Capricorn, so don’t be afraid to give it. Just express yourself clearly.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

An unexpected visit from a gloomy or depressed person might have you feeling a little disconcerted, Aquarius. Don’t try to be too cheerful. It’s more important to be a good listener. You might also be a bit on edge today and jump at sudden noises. Take care not to read too much into it. This oversensitivity is only temporary and should pass within a few days.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Unexpected contact with a lover, relative, young person, or close friend could leave you feeling exhilarated and optimistic about the future. More frequent communication with this person will probably result, and it could mean a positive outcome in your life. You might write a lot of letters or make a lot of calls, perhaps tying up loose ends from the past. Face the future, Pisces. Change is coming.