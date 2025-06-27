Horoscope Today | 27 June 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 27 June 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (27 June 2025).



Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You may be anxious to say what’s on your mind today, Aries. Words are on the tip of your tongue and you aren’t afraid to let them spill out. Be careful. There’s a danger you will put your foot in your mouth. Your words may come across as harsher than you intended. Be sensitive of other people’s emotions. Don’t unload your problems on others.

Taurus (Apr 21 – May 20)

Your mind is extra clear today, Taurus. Make sure you’re helping yourself as well as others. Take care of any tasks that require a great deal of brainpower. You have a tremendous ability to figure out any mental problem. Communicate with confidence. Contact people you haven’t heard from in a while. They will be pleasantly surprised to hear from you.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21)

Do your thing today, Gemini, and don’t take garbage from others. Take control of the issue when you see that something needs to get done. Others may be acting rashly and see things differently than you do. Don’t change your point of view just to make it easier on others. If people are in your way, confront them.

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

You will be able to think clearly today, Cancer. Do the best you can with what you have to work with. Do your thing and let people do theirs. Don’t dwell on others’ dramas. You should enjoy a good working relationship with mechanical objects, and it’s a great time to invest in a new gadget or appliance for your home. Don’t be a cheapskate. Spend to make life easier.

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

Don’t wait for an invitation to speak your mind, Leo. No one will ask what you think. Express yourself. You’ve given other people plenty of time to have their say. It’s now time to chime in with your opinion. Don’t be an observer. Be an active player and help shape the conversation and the events of the day with your powerful words and thoughts.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Your mind is sharp as a tack today, Virgo. There’s a great deal of power behind your thoughts, so use it wisely. Take this energy to work and see how much you can accomplish. Lady Luck is on your side. The key is to put your brain in motion. Plow forward with new ideas and don’t look back. Jump in with both feet. Hesitation will cause you to falter.

Libra (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

What are you waiting for, Libra? You aren’t going to meet anyone new by staying inside all the time. You aren’t going to become a rock star if you never pick up an instrument. Don’t do anything halfway today. If you love someone, tell him or her. You never know what will happen tomorrow. Take control and express your true feelings.

Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Don’t waste time today, Scorpio. Act with courage. Tap your primal nature and throw caution to the wind. Your wit and keen mind provide you with opportunities that you should jump on. Link with groups and contribute to projects. Nothing will escape your attention. Enjoy games of wit and puzzles that exercise your brain.

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 21)

There’s a powerful force urging you to act today, Sagittarius. Someone may be working counter to your aims and trying to rub you the wrong way. Don’t let people outwit you. You have just as much right to express your opinions as anyone else. Use the power of your mind to come out on top in any situation. Freedom is a state of mind. Do something that makes you want to dance.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 21)

Put the pedal to the metal today and have confidence in all your actions, Capricorn. There’s a great deal of power in your words. There’s a tremendous amount of information that needs to be exchanged, and you’re at the hub of this activity. What you learn may be transformative. Actively participate in the conversation.

Aquarius (Jan 22 – Feb 19)

Something about silence doesn’t seem right to you today, Aquarius. Keep talking. Eventually someone will say something meaningful. Latch on to lucrative ideas and keep your ears open for new opportunities. The stranger you pass on the street while going for coffee could be your new best friend. Strike up a conversation with the person standing next to you in line.

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Despite all your rage, you’re still just a rat in a cage. Get out of your box, Pisces. Influences from other people may cause some serious transformation in your mindset. Let your belief systems loose to morph into other frames of mind. Consider new ways of living. Do things to get out of the social confines of how you should live your life.