Horoscope Today | 20 June 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 20 June 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (20 June 2025).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Today you may have difficulty connecting with others, Aries. People may be unnecessarily harsh for no reason. Try not to get too emotionally worked up over any slights. Keep a safe distance between you and the drama around you. The next step you take might send you into quicksand, so make sure there’s a good friend nearby to pull you out.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

You will be the hit of the party today, Taurus. Everyone wants to talk to you. Great transitions are happening in your life right now, and you should look at how you can adopt new principles and attitudes toward them. Your emotions suggest that you take an unconventional approach to the day. The things you learn may be things you want to incorporate into your being on a long-term basis.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Unless you want to get into an intellectual sparring match today, you might want to stay home, Gemini. But this battle of wits could also take place in your own kitchen, so perhaps you should take a long walk by yourself and avoid others. Or simply prepare for battle. People aren’t apt to be very sympathetic to your cause, so wear your armor.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Spend time with good friends today, Cancer. Share dinner with people you love and feel free to be generous with the food and drink. You have the ability to control just about every situation. Remind others that they’re part of a greater whole and that working together is the key to accomplishing great feats. Inspire others to be the best they can be.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Unexpected things are on the way and it’s best to be emotionally and physically prepared. You may be rather indecisive, but when you do act, your moves manifest in short, powerful bursts. Work to keep your dreams in motion. There are people out there who have the resources you need to be successful. Befriend them and share your goals.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Why go through today with doubts or fears, Virgo? You have every reason to be happy. The things you project to the world today will prove extremely favorable. Don’t hesitate to enjoy this day to the fullest. People will be eager to participate in whatever you have going on. As long as you remain confident in yourself, everyone else will agree.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Be aggressive with your thoughts today, Libra. You might feel a bit emotionally detached. You will most certainly want your freedom. Spend some time alone to sort things out. An ex from years ago might appear on your doorstep, so don’t be too surprised when he or she shows up. Take a nonjudgmental attitude toward everything you encounter.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

What are you waiting for, Scorpio? Go for the gold. All you need to do is shine. You have the opportunity to merge with powerful groups today, so make sure to keep your eyes open. Do things that will improve your current status in a finance-related situation. Your sharp wit and endless facts and information will come in handy. Have a joke at the ready.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Rid yourself of all regret, Sagittarius. Guilt is useless. It doesn’t do anyone any good. Your emotions are volatile and apt to erupt in unexpected bursts. Feel free to let it all out. Today isn’t the best day to ask for sympathy, but that shouldn’t be your goal anyway. Only you can clean out the negative issues that are floating around in your heart and mind.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

There’s a fire burning in you today, Capricorn. Be careful how you use it. There’s a chance you could offend someone if you get too excited and fail to notice how your arrogant attitude affects people around you. Take your joy and spread it to the collective by empowering others. You will feel better about yourself and make more friends in the process.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

You might have to toughen your skin today, Aquarius. Don’t automatically write someone off because of an action that you think is offensive. Allow others to have their opinions and respect their right to express them openly. Keep an open mind and don’t judge. Maintain a diplomatic attitude and keep your critical thoughts to yourself. Don’t think less of others in order to feel better about yourself.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Break away from all mental constraints today, Pisces. The only thing holding you back could be your own mind. Don’t fear failure. The cards are in your favor. Move forward with the attitude that you’re going to succeed, and you will. Your emotions are strong and active. Things are resonating well for you, so speak your mind openly.