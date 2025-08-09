Horoscope Today | 9 August 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

This is one day when you feel on the edge of either an emotional breakdown or a triumphant epiphany, Aries. To ensure a positive outcome, don’t take yourself too seriously. There’s a degree of intensity to the day that’s likely to make everyone feel they’re wound up like a spring. One careless move could set off disaster. Do what you can to ease the tension rather than add to it.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Just because everyone else is walking on eggshells doesn’t mean you need to, Taurus. Your upbeat spirit will be more welcome than usual due to the drama around you. Be careful of falling into the role that you know others want you to play. It’s easy to take on the role that’s in front of you, but this doesn’t always help the situation. Read from your own script, not someone else’s.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Your tremendous sensitivity in a certain situation could be causing you to jump to conclusions that are keeping you from seeing the truth, Gemini. Your tendency is to assume things before you have all the facts. You may assume the worst, making you more stressed about the situation than you need to be. Don’t worry about things you don’t know to be true.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

You may feel like you’re doomed if you do and doomed if you don’t, Cancer. You may feel very opinionated about a certain issue, but you know that expressing yourself is likely to cause someone else to feel threatened or upset. But if you keep these thoughts to yourself, you’re going to feel resentful and perhaps even used. You’re better off expressing yourself honestly.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

You may find yourself bursting into tears for no apparent reason today, Leo. Seek comfort in sitting by a body of water where you can let your emotions flow. Tension builds as the storm draws near. Once it has passed, however, there is calm as the sunshine pierces the clouds. This time of peace and serenity may seem far off, but it’s closer than you think.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Unexpected emotions are going to come out of nowhere and cause havoc, Virgo. Be prepared to deal with the expected. The key is not to overreact. The calmer and more stable you can stay, the better off you’ll be. Dealing with the situation in a reactive outburst will only turn the scene into an explosive rage. Count to ten or sit by yourself for a while before you deal with the problem.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

You may want more freedom in a certain situation, Libra. Perhaps it’s your emotions that you want to distance yourself from, or it feels like someone is smothering you. On the one hand, you long for company and intimacy to fill an inner void. On the other, you resent having to be so needy. Make sure you’re whole before you sink too deeply into a relationship.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

You may need to use charm and wit to ease a tense situation, Scorpio. Gridlock could be making you feel uncomfortable. Your solution to the problem is to put on a happy face and divert attention from the difficulty by telling some jokes. Realize that this technique will delay having to face a particular situation for a while, but it certainly won’t keep you from ever having to deal with it.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Your emotions are active, Sagittarius, and could be popping up in powerful outbursts. There’s momentum building within that you shouldn’t ignore or suppress. Perhaps you feel that what you have to say isn’t appropriate for the situation. More than likely, it will do more harm than good to ignore these feelings rather than get them out, even when it seems disruptive to do so.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

You may have a feeling that if you don’t have something positive to say, you shouldn’t say anything. This idea could keep you tongue-tied today, Capricorn. If you’re frustrated, angry, or hurt, address the issue openly. Don’t feel like you have to be the one who cheers up everyone else. Let someone else have a turn for a change. You’re only harming yourself by pretending that everything is OK when it isn’t.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Don’t skimp when it comes to taking care of your physical health, Aquarius. In an effort to save money, you may not bother getting dental checkups, or you could opt for the least expensive doctor in the book. Nothing is more important than your health. Treat your body with the honor and respect it deserves. You may have no trouble doing for others what you know you should be doing for yourself.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Keeping things in balance may be more trouble than it’s worth, Pisces, so don’t force the issue. Sometimes it’s necessary for our personal growth to let the pendulum swing all the way to one side. The more you can let go and accept that everything isn’t going to always be peaceful and harmonious, the better able you will be to deal with the sudden emotional turmoil that is bound to arise.