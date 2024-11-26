Horoscope Today | 26 November 2024: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love and romance are most certainly in the cards today. Play the hand you’re dealt and you should come away from the table victorious. There’s some transformation that may take place regarding issues of the heart. Don’t compromise yourself in any way. Settle for nothing but the best. This is a day to shine.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Issues regarding romance could be a big part of the picture today. The scales could tip either way in terms of your success at this game. The decision is up to you. You’re probably better off keeping things light and entertaining. Reveal the scope of your passionate and powerful emotions on another day.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Matters of the heart are in your favor today. You should prepare for a day full of social activities and good conversation. Your creative spirit may also be heightened. You can’t go wrong picking the right item in a clothing store or flea market. Your taste for the elegant is impeccable, so feel free to indulge.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You might focus on romance today, but it’s possible that you’re having problems figuring out a way to express your feelings. There’s power influencing the scene, and certainly no shortage of passion. You might find that there’s a bit of superficiality to the situation that makes it hard to commit with all of your energy.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

When it comes to issues regarding romance, don’t hold back today. Things are working in your favor. You shouldn’t hesitate to act forcefully and confidently. Show others that you’re serious. Don’t back down as things heat up even more. This is a sign that things are progressing in your favor and you shouldn’t mistake this intensity for anything but true passion.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The center of your power might find it difficult to commit to anything today. Issues regarding love and romance could arise, and you may feel the need to start something moving in this department. You may be indecisive about which way to go. Spruce up and get out in the social arena. You can let someone else take the lead from there.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

In matters involving love and romance, things might get a little sticky today. You might want to charge ahead with a plan, while a close partner wants to sit, discuss, and work things out together. Tempers might flare. You’d do well to be ready to compromise. A hotheaded approach will do more harm than good.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Love will probably be on your mind most of today, so give your heart your full attention. You’re having trouble communicating with a loved one now, so try to be patient. He moves left and you move right. You move left and she moves right. Each time you bump into each other. Let the other person make the first move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Issues regarding love and romance are in your favor. There’s a strong force spurring you to take action. Heed this helpful energy. Feel free to display yourself openly in the social arena. Talk among friends could be rewarding for you now. All sorts of connections are favored for you today.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Tension in the romance department may arise for you. You want to get things started in a relationship that’s important to you, yet something always seems to stand in the way of the plan. Instead of trying to sidestep your way into the picture, take a direct approach. If you don’t try, you’re just as bad off as if you’d tried and failed. Go for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may feel the urge to put your loved one on a pedestal today. You want to see him or her as the perfect mate for you. You’re willing to go to great lengths to bring this person pleasure. You’re wearing your rose-colored glasses, so very little will convince you of anything but the fact that things are perfect and beautiful.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Romance isn’t going perfectly for you. Things may be a bit unclear in this realm. Events may crop up today that will make it hard for you to ignore the issue any longer. Communication is the key to helping you sort through the feelings associated with these issues. Don’t be too judgmental in your approach.