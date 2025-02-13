Horoscope Today | 13 February 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Read what the stars have in store for you today (13 February 2025).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Worries about a household member could plague you today, Aries. This person might have gone away without telling anyone, or seem upset. Your friend is probably OK but at odds with someone outside the household rather than in it. Let this person work it out in whatever way they see fit. Your companion will share with you when the time is right.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

A sibling or neighbor may tell you one thing, Taurus, while your intuition tells you the opposite. This isn’t a vindictive deception. The person is probably trying to spare your feelings. Perhaps it’s better not to challenge this person. Wait until you know more before bringing up the subject. You don’t want to cause a rift between the two of you.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A friend who’s having money problems might dump all their woes on you today, Gemini. Your inclination isn’t to be very sympathetic, but hold back that tendency. The situation is real, and your friend is very worried and needs solutions more than criticism or sympathy. Your common sense and practical nature could be invaluable right now. Offer to listen.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Have you been given a task to do at work that hasn’t been explained properly, Cancer? If so, you may feel at a loss. What to do? It’s best to go back to the person who assigned the work and ask for more details. This could be temporarily humbling, but remember, it’s better to ask a stupid question than to make a stupid mistake. Don’t move ahead until you know exactly what you need to do.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You’re probably excited about a forthcoming journey, Leo, but you may be unclear about the arrangements. Don’t let this situation persist or your trip might not work out the way you hope. Get in touch with people who know what’s what and get as much information as you can. Then you will know it all before you get on that plane.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A dream or insight might find you questioning one of your long-held goals, Virgo. Perhaps you’ve formulated another goal you like better, or you’re beginning to doubt the workability of the old one. This probably isn’t a good day to make a decision of any sort. Your thinking may not be as rational as it usually is. Write down your options and return to it in a day or two.

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Someone at work may be upset, Libra, and not inclined to communicate their feelings to anyone else. This might cast a pall over the atmosphere. You may wonder if this person is upset with you, but chances are it has a lot more to do with the job than you. Make use of your ability to concentrate, and don’t let this get in your way. It isn’t worth the trouble.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some unsettling news from far away could have you stressed out, Scorpio. This might affect your work if you aren’t careful. Your mind may stray back and forth from work to the news and its implications. Stay focused. All signs are that whatever you’ve heard is likely to be far less troublesome than it appears right now. Don’t fly off the handle until you know the facts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You’re likely to be in a good space right now, Sagittarius. If you’re single, you’re in no hurry to change that. If you’re involved, you and your partner should be getting along very well. However, you might experience a little doubt when a current or potential partner becomes uncommunicative. Your friend probably has money worries. Let him or her know you’re there to listen, then back off.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A visitor may come over today, Capricorn, but you might wonder why this person bothered. He or she may seem distracted and more inclined to listen to what you say than offer any conversation. Chances are that your friend felt lonely and needed some company. Be flattered. Don’t be afraid to launch into a monologue about something you find fascinating. It may be just what your friend needs.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A phone call may come from someone you know is prone to gossip, Aquarius. This person may have a lot to say, but be sure you take it with a grain of salt, if not the whole shaker. Your skepticism could prove invaluable in this respect. If what this person says is important, check out the facts before passing it on or taking any action. Chances are it’s exaggerated or completely false.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The desire to make a major purchase of some kind, perhaps a luxury item, might have you counting your pennies today, Pisces. Once they’re all counted, you might doubt the wisdom of buying it now. This isn’t the day to make a decision either way. Wait a few days and you should see things more clearly and have a better grasp of the situation.