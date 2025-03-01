Horoscope Today | 1 March 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 1 March 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (1 March 2025).

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

A number of people involved in the healing professions could cross your path today, Aries. You might hear news about recent discoveries in those fields that sparks your interest. What you learn could affect your life in a profoundly positive way, so you need to write down not only the contact information for the people you meet but also the resources they use.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

A potential new love partner could show up, Taurus, perhaps someone from a distant state or foreign country or in a field like law or education. You could have a lot of interests in common with this person. Some intriguing discussions could result. Whether you choose to pursue this attraction depends on your situation, but you can enjoy this person’s company today anyway. Tomorrow – who knows?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Family members could spring some surprising news on you today, Gemini. This news may concern people you know or perhaps a family member has some interesting plans of his or her own that you weren’t aware of. Although positive, this news could throw you for a loop. It should definitely cause you to alter your thinking in some way. Don’t let emotion overwhelm logic right now.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Invitations to some exciting social events in your neighborhood could come today, Cancer. You might hear from some friends who are planning to attend, so you could be enthusiastically looking forward to these events. You will enjoy getting together with your friends. Bear in mind that you could also meet new people who prove to be valuable business contacts. Make sure you look your best!

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Good news involving a small, extra sum of money could come today, Leo. You might receive a check in the mail. Take a friend out to lunch. You will both have fun. Afterward, you may want to blow the rest of the money on something frivolous, but don’t go that far. Think about one or more items you want and concentrate on those.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Bonding is today’s keyword, Virgo. Relations with close friends should be enhanced by increased communication, perhaps some fascinating conversations about new ideas and exciting world events. This new intellectual rapport could bring you closer than you were before. Romantic relationships, in particular, intensify through newly discovered mutual interests, perhaps involving foreign cultures.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

A lot of unfinished tasks may need doing around the home today, Libra. You might decide to ignore some of the work that desperately needs to be handled in favor of a project that you think you will enjoy more. Don’t stick family members with the boring stuff! If you pull together to get the worst out of the way, then you can all have fun with the more interesting tasks.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

Some great news about a friend’s good fortune could be exciting, Scorpio, and you might spend a lot of time on the phone not only congratulating that friend but also discussing it with other people. This is good for you, as you’re apt to find it inspiring and use it as motivation to continue pushing ahead yourself. In fact, this news could change your life profoundly in the long run.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

When it comes to managing money today, Sagittarius, you should go with your gut, whether it involves personal finances, job-related concerns, or the funds of a group you’re affiliated with. Be less concerned about logic and more with how you feel about sources of income, specific investments, or ways of planning expenses. Do some research to verify your insights and then follow them!

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

A new fascination with history or an exotic culture could drive you to learn more about it, Capricorn. It could become an obsession, for today at least. You might spend a lot of time online or in the library or talking to people who specialize in this field. By day’s end, your mind could be spinning like a top. Take a walk and clear your head or you might not be able to sleep.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

You may find that your instincts are right, Aquarius, particularly where other people are concerned. You and a friend could come up with the same words at the same time, which might be a little disconcerting for both of you. Still, this increased intuition is likely to help your understanding of those close to you more than you ever expected. Make the most of it, and remember what you learn.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Social events and group activities could bring new interests your way that provide a rich field of knowledge for you to delve into, Pisces. Someone could recommend books on the subject. This could be very exciting, especially since a lot of new people who share this interest could come into your life. Be sure to keep track of names and phone numbers. You won’t want to lose touch.