Fun family activities for Magh Bihu celebrations

Magh Bihu, one of the most significant festivals in Assam, marks the end of winter and the arrival of the harvest season. This vibrant celebration brings families and communities together through feasts, cultural performances, and traditions.

If you’re looking to make this Magh Bihu even more special for your family, here are some fun and engaging activities that will create lasting memories.

Traditional Bihu Dance and Music

One of the most exciting activities for families during Magh Bihu is engaging in the traditional ‘Bihu dance’ and music. The energetic movements and lively rhythms are perfect for children and adults alike.

You can start by teaching kids the basic steps of the dance, incorporating the vibrant music played on dhols and pepa (traditional instruments). To make it even more fun, organize a family dance-off or invite neighbors to join in the celebrations. It’s a great way to experience Assamese culture firsthand.

Bihu Feast and Cooking Together

Magh Bihu is synonymous with traditional Assamese cuisine, particularly the variety of pithas (sweet rice cakes) and other local delicacies. Get the whole family involved in cooking these mouth-watering dishes.

You can start by making traditional pithas like til pitha (sesame and jaggery-filled) or sunga pitha (bamboo-stuffed rice cake). Kids can help with mixing ingredients or decorating the sweets. This activity is not only fun but also a wonderful opportunity to pass down culinary traditions.

Bonfire and Community Gathering

A key aspect of Magh Bihu celebrations is the ‘mezi’ (bonfire), which symbolizes the burning of old crops to welcome new harvests. This activity is a wonderful way for families to bond. Build a bonfire in your backyard or at a community gathering place and enjoy the warmth while sharing stories or playing games.

Children can safely roast marshmallows or light small lamps, while adults can reflect on the significance of the festival. This is also an excellent time to invite neighbors and friends for a communal celebration.

Crafting Bihu Decorations

Magh Bihu is a visually rich festival, and crafting decorations is a great way to engage kids. Encourage them to make colorful ‘Bihu torans’ (traditional door hangings) using natural materials like flowers, leaves, and bamboo.

They can also create handmade kites, which are symbolic of the festival, as the wind plays a major role in Magh Bihu. Setting up a crafting station with all the supplies will allow children to be creative while learning about the importance of these decorations in Assamese culture.

Family Kite Flying

Magh Bihu and kite flying go hand in hand. On the day of the festival, families can enjoy the fun of flying kites together. Let the children choose their favorite kites and teach them the basics of kite flying.

You can even have a friendly competition to see who can fly their kite the highest or keep it airborne the longest. This outdoor activity is perfect for families looking to enjoy the open sky and make the most of the sunny weather.

Storytelling and Cultural Education

Magh Bihu is rich with ‘tradition and folklore’, and storytelling can be a captivating activity for children. Share the mythological and historical significance of Magh Bihu, explaining how it celebrates the harvest, the role of the sun, and the traditions associated with the festival.

You can also introduce children to Assamese legends and folk tales, which provide a deeper understanding of their cultural heritage.

Visiting Local Bihu Fairs

If you’re looking for an immersive experience, take the family to a local ‘Bihu fair’ or exhibition. These fairs are usually full of traditional crafts, clothing, and foods.It’s a great way for children to witness live performances of Bihu dance and music, as well as experience local artistry and culture.

It’s also an excellent opportunity for families to support local artisans and learn more about Assamese craftsmanship.

Magh Bihu is more than just a festival; it’s an opportunity to strengthen family bonds and celebrate Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

Whether through dance, food, crafts, or community, these activities will help make your Magh Bihu celebrations a memorable experience for everyone involved.