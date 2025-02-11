Guwahati: Global music sensation Ed Sheeran, currently touring India for his +–=÷× India Tour, surprised young cricketers in Bengaluru with an impromptu cricket session, while also paying a heartfelt tribute to the late Shane Warne.

Sheeran’s India tour is produced by BookMyShow Live and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live.

Ahead of his Bengaluru concert on Sunday, Sheeran visited the Brijesh Patel Cricket Academy, where he was presented with a custom Rajasthan Royals jersey by Royals’ players Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande.

The jersey, bearing the number ’23’ and the name ‘Warne’, was a poignant tribute to the legendary cricketer and a personal friend of Sheeran.

“Oh wow! With Shane on the back!” exclaimed Sheeran upon receiving the special jersey. Parag presented Sheeran with the first training jersey of the season, making the moment even more special.

But the surprises didn’t end there. Sheeran, Parag, and Deshpande then joined 20 young cricketers for a friendly game.

Donning his new Royals jersey, Sheeran enthusiastically participated, proving his versatility extends beyond music.

The young players were thrilled to share the field with the global superstar, creating a surreal and unforgettable experience.

This unexpected encounter highlights the growing connection between entertainment and sports, particularly within the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL’s ability to blend world-class cricket with top-tier entertainment continues to foster cross-cultural collaborations.

Sheeran’s interaction with the Rajasthan Royals serves as a testament to the unifying power of music and cricket, creating lasting memories and inspiring future generations.