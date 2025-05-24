Celebrities lead busy lives filled with cameras, travel, and public attention. To stay calm, healthy, and balanced, many follow self-care routines. Although their lives may seem very different from ours, their habits are often simple and can be done at home. From morning rituals to beauty care, here’s how some of your favorite stars take care of themselves.



Starting the Day with Calm

Actors like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt begin their mornings with peaceful practices. Deepika has shared that she starts her day with meditation and writing in a journal to help manage anxiety and stay focused. Alia includes breathing exercises and light yoga to help her feel balanced before she begins her work.

Skincare with a Personal Touch

For Priyanka Chopra Jonas, skincare is an important part of her self-care. She uses a mix of traditional Indian ingredients like yogurt, turmeric, and honey for natural face masks. Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, focuses on hydration, wears little or no makeup on her days off, and enjoys regular facials. Both actresses believe in keeping things simple.

Fitness That Feels Good

Fitness plays a key role in self-care for many celebrities. Virat Kohli is known for his strong workout routine, while Malaika Arora prefers yoga and Pilates. Malaika says yoga helps her stay physically fit and mentally calm, making it an important part of her daily life.

Eating for Health and Happiness

What celebrities eat also affects how they feel. Shilpa Shetty follows a balanced, mindful diet based on Ayurvedic principles and often shares her healthy recipes online. Ranveer Singh reminds fans that enjoying food is part of life, too. For him, self-care includes balance—healthy meals most days and cheat days when needed.

Digital Detoxes and ‘Me Time’

Being online all the time can be tiring, even for celebrities. Sonam Kapoor talks about how reading books and taking breaks from her phone helps her relax. Anushka Sharma prefers to spend quiet time in nature with her family, which gives her a mental break from the busy world.

Emotional and Inner Care

For many celebrities, self-care also includes emotional and spiritual practices. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared her experience of healing through therapy, journaling, and spiritual reading. She believes that taking care of your mind and emotions is just as important as caring for your body.

Simple Habits That Matter

Even though celebrities may have access to the best wellness services, their basic self-care routines are things anyone can try. Good sleep, healthy food, exercise, quiet time, and emotional balance are at the heart of what they do.

These habits show that self-care doesn’t have to be fancy; it’s about doing small things to feel your best. If they can make time for wellness in their busy lives, maybe we can too.