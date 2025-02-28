Best foods to eat before bed for a better night’s sleep

What you eat before bed can affect how well you sleep, so if you’re having trouble falling asleep, it might be worth considering your late-night snacks for better rest.

Certain foods help your body relax, boost sleep hormones, and improve your overall sleep quality.

One great food to eat before bed is almonds. They are rich in magnesium, a mineral that helps relax muscles and calm the nervous system. A small handful of almonds can help you sleep better and prevent discomfort during the night.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Bananas are another good option. They contain potassium, magnesium, and tryptophan, which help relax muscles and support the production of sleep hormones like serotonin and melatonin. Eating a banana before bed can help you unwind.

Cherries, especially tart ones, are also great for sleep. They naturally contain melatonin, which controls your sleep-wake cycle. Eating cherries or drinking tart cherry juice can help raise melatonin levels, making it easier to fall and stay asleep.

If you prefer something warm, a cup of herbal tea can be soothing. Chamomile tea is especially known for calming your mind and reducing anxiety. Teas made from valerian root or lavender also help you relax. Another warm food is oatmeal, which not only comforts you but also boosts serotonin levels, signaling to your body that it’s time to rest.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Greek yogurt is another sleep-friendly food. It’s high in calcium, which helps your brain use tryptophan to make melatonin. Adding a little honey to your yogurt can make it even more enjoyable and help you sleep better.

Incorporating these foods into your nightly routine can improve your chances of getting a peaceful, uninterrupted sleep.