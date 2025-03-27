Are headphones harming your hearing?

Headphones are now a part of our daily lives, whether we’re using them for work calls, listening to music, watching videos, or playing games.

They make life more convenient and offer a great audio experience, but using headphones too much or at high volumes can harm your hearing and health.

Many people don’t realize that loud sounds above 85 decibels, similar to city traffic can slowly damage the tiny hair cells in your inner ear. These cells are important for hearing but don’t grow back once damaged, leading to permanent hearing loss.

Unfortunately, people often turn up the volume too high, especially when using noise-canceling headphones or earbuds, which can make loud sounds feel less harmful.

Another issue is how long we use headphones. Listening to loud audio for long hours, like during long travel or gaming sessions, increases the risk of hearing problems. Experts recommend the 60/60 rule: keep the volume below 60% of the maximum level and listen for no more than 60 minutes at a time.

Headphones can also cause other problems. Using them for a long time, especially in-ear earbuds, can lead to discomfort or even ear infections because they trap moisture and bacteria. Plus, studies suggest that constant headphone use can tire your brain, making it harder to focus, especially in noisy surroundings.

With more people working from home and spending time on digital entertainment, headphones have become even more important. While it’s hard to avoid using them, being mindful about how you use headphones can protect your ears. Choose over-ear headphones that are gentler on your ears, take regular breaks, and keep the volume at a safe level.

By being careful, you can still enjoy your favorite songs, shows, and games without risking your hearing or health. After all, good sound is even better when your ears stay healthy.