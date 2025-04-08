Ajay Devgn returns in power-packed trailer of 'Raid 2'

The official trailer of ‘Raid 2’ has been released, setting the stage for another gripping showdown between justice and corruption.

A sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Raid’, the film sees Ajay Devgn reprising his role as fearless Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik, who now locks horns with a formidable new adversary Dadabhai, portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh.

The trailer showcases Devgn’s trademark intensity as a principled lawman and introduces Deshmukh in a fresh, powerful avatar as a shrewd and ambitious politician. With themes of power, deceit, and high-stakes confrontations, ‘Raid 2’ promises to deliver a hard-hitting political drama.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Panorama Studios.

Slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2025, ‘Raid 2’ also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial. The original ‘Raid’ was inspired by real-life Income Tax operations in the 1980s, revolving around a daring raid on a corrupt politician’s home.

Devgn was last seen in ‘Singham Again’ and had a cameo in ‘Azaad’. Following ‘Raid 2’, he is also gearing up for ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ and ‘De De Pyaar De 2’.