Kolkata: In a landmark step, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has roped in popular Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta to promote the prestigious Durga Puja at the Times Square in New York City.

The National Award-winning actress will grace the occasion as the Face of Bengal, revealed Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Monday in the presence of Rituparna.

A few pictures of the Inaugural Ceremony of Kolkata Shree 2025 at KMC Headquarters in the esteemed presence of Hon'ble Mayor KMC, Sri. @FirhadHakim, Hon MMICs, other respected dignitaries, Councillors, senior officials and members of KMC. pic.twitter.com/ACsJPS1ajt — Kolkata Municipal Corporation (@kmc_kolkata) September 8, 2025

The latest initiative is an extension of UNESCO inscribing Durga Puja in its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021.

A visibly proud Rituoarna said, “I want to be part of something that can be stretched beyond the borders of Bengal. This time around Durga Puja will be celebrated at the Times Square of which I am the Brand Ambassador. The festivities will be attended by scores of people.”

Rituparna also highlighted the immortal role Durga Puja has played on screen.

“I have been part of so many movies where we have showcased Maa Durga. We have portrayed some very special moments of the festival in films,” she said.

Hakim on the other hand, lauded Rituparna’s stature as an actress and expressed confidence that she would do full justice to the responsibility entrusted to her.