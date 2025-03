It is a tradition for many people of North India to keep fasting for nine days on Chaitra Navratri and Sharada Navratri and follow a strict diet plan consisting of light yet healthy food items.

According to health coach Ridhi Jain, fasting during Navratri is an opportunity to reset your digestion, cleanse your system, and cultivate mindful eating habits.

By choosing the right foods, you’ll not only stay energized but also experience mental clarity and spiritual upliftment.

Here is a 9 day Navratri fasting diet plan as recommended by health coach Ridhi Jain for Chaitra Navratri 2025 which will be celebrated from March 30 to April 7-

Day 1

Early Morning : 1 glass lemon water + 4 soaked almonds + 5 raisins

Breakfast : 1 glass apple lassi

Lunch : Coconut Water + 1 tsp chia seeds

Evening : Roasted Makhana

Dinner : Bottlegourd stuffed paratha + salad + green chutney + cucumber raita

Day 2

Early Morning : 1 glass saunf water + 4 soaked almonds + 5 raisins

Breakfast : 1 glass milk + 1 cholai laddoo

Lunch : One bowl homemade mixed fruits yoghurt

Evening : Coconut Water

Dinner : Veg samak rice (1 bowl) + tossed paneer + salad + green chutney

Day 3

Early Morning : 1 glass elaichi water + 4 soaked almonds + 5 raisins

Breakfast : 1 glass almond milk

Lunch : Saute paneer 30g + one apple

Evening : Homemade dates lassi

Dinner : Sabudana khichri loaded with vegetables + curd

Day 4

Early Morning : 1 glass lemon water + 4 soaked almonds + 5 raisins

Breakfast : 1 glass makhana milk

Lunch : Fruit chaat 1 bowl

Evening : Green tea

Dinner : Samak Rice + Kadhi using Kuttu or Singhara flour + Paneer veggies salad

Day 5

Early Morning : 1 glass saunf water + 4 soaked almonds + 5 raisins

Breakfast : 1 glass lassi

Lunch : Any one fruit + grilled paneer 30g

Evening : Roasted makhana

Dinner : Kuttu Cheela 2 pcs + bottlegourd raita + salad

Day 6

Early Morning : 1 glass elaichi water + 4 soaked almonds + 5 raisins

Breakfast : Apple smoothie with nuts

Lunch : Boiled sweet potato chaat 1 bowl

Evening : 1 cholai laddoo

Dinner : Singara veggies dosa + veg raita

Day 7

Early Morning : 1 glass lemon water + 4 soaked almonds + 5 raisins

Breakfast : Papaya smoothie with nuts

Lunch : Any one fruit

Evening : Roasted makhana + Coconut Water

Dinner : Rajgira roti wrapped with veggies + sauté paneer + green chutney

Ashtami / Navami

Early Morning : 1 glass saunf water + 4 soaked almonds + 5 raisins

Brunch : Poori (2) + Chole (40 g raw) + salad + Halwa / kheer 2tsp

Evening : Any fruit / Coconut Water

Dinner : Veg soup + Saute veggies + Paneer cubes

Post Dinner : Green tea 1 cup