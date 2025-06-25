Are you looking for a memorable stay in Guwahati? Whether you’re a solo traveler, a couple on a getaway, or a workcationer chasing aesthetic vibes, these 7 unique Airbnb listings in Guwahati blend comfort, design, and local charm, perfect for your Northeast India experience. From boho studios to lush hillside nests, discover the best Airbnbs you won’t want to miss.

Miran Terrace: Studio apartment with garden

It is located next to Azara police station. Miran Terrace is a peaceful retreat with a private garden, ideal for morning tea or yoga. The studio features warm lighting, potted greens, and wooden touches, giving it a relaxed, natural vibe. The rooftop terrace is perfect for golden-hour selfies, and the Assamese decor adds a cultural touch. It is great for solo travelers and couples seeking serenity in the city. The accommodation is priced at Rs. 2,080 per night.

The Willow @ 12A: Cozy minimalistic 1BHK unit

Minimalism meets modernity at this clean, Scandi-style 1BHK in the heart of Beltola. The Willow’s white walls, pine furniture, and soft linens create a calm environment for digital nomads or workcationers. It’s close to cafés, bakeries, and the Assam State Zoo, with a quiet ambiance for focused stays. The host provides a basic pantry and thoughtful travel tips. You’ll be paying Rs. 1,749 for each night.

Jironi – Bright/Bohemian Studio Unit + Free Parking

“Jironi” means relaxation in Assamese, and this bright, boho studio lives up to its name. Colorful throws, cane chairs, handwoven rugs, and indoor plants make it a photographer’s dream. It is located in Hatigaon. It’s perfect for backpackers and Instagram-loving travelers. Guests also enjoy access to free parking and personalized restaurant recommendations from the host. A single night’s lodging is priced at Rs. 2,080.

22 Prashanti – Heritage vibes with artistic touches

A charming Assamese-style bungalow in Santipur, 22 Prashanti, blends tradition with comfort. Bamboo interiors, vintage decor, and local mural art give it cultural flair. Just a short stroll from the Brahmaputra riverfront, it’s ideal for evening walks. It is perfect for travelers who value culture and calm. Guests have mentioned that Airbnb has a Pinteresty vibe to it and that the space is clean, wonderfully curated, and has everything you could need. The standard rate per night is Rs. 2,505.

Cozy Corner at the Chaudhurys’

A true home-away-from-home experience, this quaint room in Beltola offers a cozy stay with a loving host family. It is ideal for solo travelers or students; it features charming little corners for reading or journaling. With easy access to city transport, it’s budget-friendly and full of heart. The minimum stay at Chaudhury’s is two nights, and the listed rate for two nights is Rs. 5,297.

Luxe Homestay – 1BHK Luxury in Central Guwahati

It is located near GS Road; this upscale 1BHK is fitted with plush furniture, a well-equipped kitchen, a projector screen, and balcony views. It is ideal for couples or business travelers; it offers a premium yet homely vibe. Expect 5-star cleanliness, prompt service, and strong Wi-Fi. For each night’s stay at Luxe Homestay, the cost is Rs. 3,052.

Hillside Nest Studio with Private Balcony

It is located on the edge of a hill in Geetanagar; Hillside Nest Studio offers sweeping views of Guwahati skyline. The private balcony is a sunset haven, while the interior blends pastel tones with traditional Assamese textiles. The stay is pet-friendly, nature-facing, and serene, ideal for artists, writers, or couples seeking inspiration. The accommodation incurs a charge of Rs. 2,144 per night.

Guwahati isn’t just a gateway to Northeast India; it’s a destination rich with warmth, character, and creativity. These Guwahati Airbnb gems each offer a unique story, infused with traditional and modern comforts. Whether you’re seeking peace, luxury, or culture, your perfect Guwahati stay awaits.