7 Bollywood moms who balance between glam and motherhood

Bollywood has always celebrated beauty, stardom, and glam. But in recent years, a new narrative has emerged: Bollywood moms who redefine motherhood while continuing to rule the spotlight. These women are not just dazzling on-screen divas but also hands-on mothers, gracefully juggling their careers, homes, and babies. Here’s a look at 7 inspiring Bollywood moms who perfectly balance glam and motherhood.

Anushka Sharma

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma, known for her elegance and strong screen presence, is now a proud mom of two: daughter Vamika and her newborn son Akaay, born in 2024. Even during her maternity breaks, she continued overseeing her production house and supported husband Virat Kohli through key cricket tournaments. Anushka’s parenting style remains grounded and private, yet she effortlessly carries her glam quotient in public appearances. Her ability to embrace motherhood while remaining an influential figure in Bollywood makes her an inspiration for modern Indian moms.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

A true icon of glam, Kareena has always set trends, even in pregnancy. She walked the ramp, worked on films, hosted her talk show, and published a book while raising two adorable sons, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena proves that motherhood doesn’t require compromising on ambition, making her a trailblazer among celebrity moms.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is one of Bollywood’s most outspoken and confident moms. A mother of two, she continues to host podcasts, walk fashion shows, and act in films. Neha often shares unfiltered moments from motherhood, from breastfeeding advocacy to postpartum body positivity, encouraging women to embrace all aspects of their maternal journey.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha, an Oxford graduate and actress, balances intellect, parenting, and public appearances with ease. She is an active mom to daughter Inaaya and often shares thoughtful, educational content for young parents. Her elegant presence, both online and offline, adds to her graceful mom image.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Though not an actress, Mira is a Bollywood mom with a strong identity. She is married to Shahid Kapoor, she’s a mom of two, and a lifestyle influencer. From skincare routines to parenting tips, Mira blends glam with grounded parenting effortlessly and is a favorite among millennial moms.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa is the epitome of wellness, glamour, and motherhood. From launching yoga videos to running her own fitness app, Shilpa keeps health and family at the center. Despite the limelight, she ensures quality time with her kids, proving that balance is possible with the right mindset.

Genelia D’Souza

Genelia stepped back from acting to raise her two sons, but never really left the glam world. She’s returned to films and brand campaigns with husband Riteish Deshmukh, all while keeping her family a priority. Primarily, her bubbly personality and strong family values make her a relatable figure for many mothers.

These bollywood celebrity moms are changing the narrative of motherhood. They show that with passion, support, and self-belief, it’s possible to be a present parent while still chasing professional dreams. Whether it’s walking the red carpet or changing diapers, these modern bollywood moms are truly doing it all with glam, grace, and grit.