2025 is going to be the luckiest period in love for some zodiac signs.

According to renowned tarot reader Hamsa Raja these are the six luckiest zodiac signs who will get to see a transformation in their love life in 2025-

1. Pisces

The North Node which is Rahu and also known as the destiny point will enter your sign in 2025 and this hasn’t happened since the last 18 years right from 2007. So when this transit happens, you will meet someone that is a part of your destiny. As Saturn is also involved with this conjunction, it could mean a lifelong commitment.

2. Virgo

The south node enters your sign and brings a big spiritual past life connection into your life and when this transit happens, you could feel somebody sent by God to enter in your life and especially if you have been praying for it wholeheartedly

3. Sagittarius

You could get married or proposed to in the first half of 2025 and there is an expansion happening in the love chart of yours and it could make you ready for commitment

4. Gemini

You are going to meet the love of your life in 2025 and something about your relationship status changes and if this has not happened in the last six to seven months then by your next birthday that is by May or June 2025, you will already have met them

5. Cancer

There is a high chance that you will meet the love of your life in the second half of 2025 because there is a Jupiter and Venus conjunct happening and that could bring an expansion not only in your love sector but also solving your family issues and relationship concerns and bring your loved ones together

6. Capricorn

The people of this Zodiac sign like Cancer will meet the love of their lives in the second half of 2025 because there is a Jupiter and Venus conjunct happening and that could bring an expansion not only in your love sector but also solving your family issues and relationship concerns and bring your loved ones together