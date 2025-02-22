Ghee is an excellent product for skincare, no doubt, but it is also quite intriguing that this dairy product is good for your hair too and haircare products like shampoos and conditioners made out of it can work wonders for your tresses.

Clarified butter or ghee deeply nourishes your hair leaving it hydrated, healthy and thick with absolute shine.

However, the only demerit is that it leaves your hair highly greasy so it must be washed thoroughly.

But, as the saying goes, all good things come with a cost so is ghee for hair care. If you wash your hair with ghee, it is true that you need to rub your tresses with extra vigour but the ultimate result will make you feel proud of your beauty achievements.

Learn how you can use ghee effortlessly on your hair with these ghee shampoos-

1. Matruvedam Cow Ghee Aloe Shampoo (Rs. 199)

A nourishing blend of pure cow ghee and aloe vera that deeply moisturizes and strengthens your hair. Matruvedam Cow Ghee Aloe Shampoo will also gently cleanse the scalp, promoting healthy hair growth while leaving your locks soft, shiny, and manageable. It is erfect for all hair types, it provides natural care for a healthy, lustrous man

2. Blue Nectar Niraa Baby Shampoo with Natural Ghee for Gentle Cleansing (Rs. 545)

A great shampoo for your tiny tots is Blue Nectar Niraa Baby Shampoo with Natural Ghee for Gentle Cleansing. It cleanses gently and moisturizes with natural ghee. Its tear-free composition makes bath time fun for delicate skin from their infancy. This baby shampoo, enriched with 14 natural herbs, leaves hair clean, fresh, and relaxing for regular use, giving your child a delightful bathing experience.

3. Hetha Panchagavya Indigo Shampoo Bar (Rs. 200)

This handcrafted soap bar with desi cow panchagavya ghee, natural indigo, saponified coconut oil, canola oil and other essential oils is excellent for hair nourishment and can help prevent scalp infection and premature greying of hair.

4. Cowpathy Panchagavya Herbal Shampoo (Rs. 195)

A shampoo made with cow dung, cow milk, cow curd, cow ghee, cow urine, shikakai, ashwagandha, amla, bramhi, bhringraj, kaddu seeds, henna, gulmehandi, bottles gourd, curry leaves, jatamansi, neem, anantmool, aloe vera, hibiscus flowers, olive oil, coconut based surfact and can work wonders for hair