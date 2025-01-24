Oranges are wonderful citrus fruits which are relished with delight in winters.

People in India enjoy these fruits of a vibrant colour with creative ways to say goodbye to the blues of the cold season

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

If you are a one who just peels off oranges, tear off some of the slices, pop it in your mouth and chew it away, think again

These are some fun ideas by which you can enjoy eating oranges in winters-

Salted Oranges

Winters are the best time to relish oranges in all its delicious tangy hues. To savour these beloved citrus fruits in a more delightful way, mash orange slices with generous amounts of salts, heaps of green chillies and a dash of coriander. Once you eat this delicious mixture, your tongue will enjoy a roller coaster ride of unimaginable tastes. Don’t forget to enjoy salted oranges with your family as the warmth of this dish can beat away the blues of the biting cold

Orange Salads

The cold season or winters are the best time to enjoy fruit salads with oranges and your favourite fruits. Go all out for binging on a healthy snack by making an orange salad with apples, bananas, cherries and other fruits of your choice with a yoghurt dressing. Besides being healthy, it is a tummy filling and soul fulfilling dish

Orange Pancakes

Your morning pancakes can wear a vibrant look and become healthy in real sense as well as joyful in spirit when you combine oranges in making it. To make orange pancakes, mix together flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, orange juice, and vanilla. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until combined. Make pancakes with the batter and enjoy this tasty dish with your family

Orange Peel Tea

If you always throw away the orange peels, store it for a good purpose this time. Make tea with these orange peels. Orange peel tea can aid digestion, relieve constipation, reduce stress, boost immunity. It can also help in weight loss and keeps your skin good looking. To make orange peel tea, put a litre of water on the stove and add a handful of orange peels in it. Add in a few cinnamon sticks. Boil once. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes to let the flavours and orange oils steep. Strain and serve with a squeeze of honey.