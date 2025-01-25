Students across all schools, colleges and universities of Assam celebrates Republic Day with pomp and grandeur

During college life when the urge of having good times with friends is always at its peak, functions like Republic Day serve as good occasion to do so.

Besides the unfurling of the Indian national flag along with great speeches and joyful songs, it is the food over which students enjoys a lot during this patriotic festival.

These are the food items without which Republic Day celebrations are incomplete in colleges of Assam

Singra

Samosa, which is popularly called as Singra in Assam, is often a must-have food item which students and teachers have for all important events across educational institutions in the state and Republic Day is also no exception. This patriotic festival is a great occasion for students and teachers to crunch and munch on these deep fried snacks with full pleasure. With yummy wholesome spicy potatoes as fillings in Singras, these snacks are what literally brings the festive spirit alive in schools, colleges and universities across Assam.

Kosuri

Kachori, which is popularly called as Kosuri in Assam, is another highly loved snack which everyone enjoys widely during exciting events across educational institutions in the state. The Pyaaz Kosuri (Kosuris with a stuffing of onions) or the Dali Kosuri (Kosuris filled with lentils) are two types which everyone loves to enjoy sinfully. Republic Day celebrations in Assam is a time where exchanging of gossips, laughter and patriotic greetings happens with any of these types of Kosuris. Moreover, it is simply impossible for the Assamese people to ignore this delightful food item on a happy and patritotic function such as Republic Day where glories of long ago days and the greatness of motherland is sung in an enthusiastic manner which gives rise to vibes to ecstasy

Rosogolla

What is a festival without the exchange of sweets in India? For the people of Assam who have a good sweet tooth, nothing can beat the delight of a happy occasion such as Republic Day when there are loads of luscious Rosogollas stacked anywhere in all its milky white visual appealing glory. The cheers of patriotism erupts louder in the air when mouths are filled and stuffed with the pleasant sweet sticky juice of these milk sweets

Cold Drinks

No meal is complete without a good drink in Assam. Republic Day, being a cheerful festival in educational institutions, is enjoyed with numerous glasses of overly sweet and extreme coolness of the cold drinks. With all its vibrant hues, glasses of cold drinks are drunk by students and teachers with loud cheers.